Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Receives Votes For Preseason Top 25

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball garnered 10 points in the AP Top 25 poll, which released Monday morning. The Hokies ranked 10th in the "Others Receiving Votes", meaning they received the 35th-most points in the poll.

Virginia Tech was last ranked in Week 7 of the 2022-23 season and has been ranked for 17 weeks in the 2020s (two in 2022-23, 15 in 2020-21). The Hokies haven't been ranked to start the preseason since 2018-19 (No. 15).

#Hokies men's basketball garnered 10 points in the AP Top 25. 10th in "Others Receiving Votes", which corresponds to 35th in points.https://t.co/szLqpr8tH8 — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) October 19, 2026

Can they end the NCAA Tournament drought?

Virginia Tech went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) in the 2025-26 season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight campaign after losing three of its final four games. The Hokies lost nine games by single-digit margins, including four by one possession and three by one point. Virginia Tech's season ended with a 95-89 overtime loss to Wake Forest in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament; the Hokies subsequently declined a preemptive bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), citing injuries and professional preparation.

Head coach Mike Young, who enters his eighth season at the helm of Virginia Tech, holds a 124-98 record with the Hokies. Virginia Tech's last NCAA Tournament appearance was in the 2021-22 season, when it won the ACC Tournament.

This year, the Hokies arrive with a retooled and revamped roster highlighted by the additions of guards Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State) and Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic), forward Kuol Atak (Oklahoma) and center Miles Heide (San Diego State). Five of Virginia Tech's 15 rostered players for the 2026-27 season are returnees, headlined by senior forward Amani Hansberry and junior guard Ben Hammond.

Hansberry averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game in 2025-26, while Hammond totaled 13.2 points per game — including a 30-point outburst against Virginia on Dec. 31, 2025. In January, Hansberry became the first Hokie to post four double-doubles since Jeff Allen in 2011. The Silver Spring, Md., native was named All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts.

Curry averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a junior at Oklahoma State, while Elohim totaled 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds with the Owls in 2025-26. Atak averaged seven points a game in 12.4 minutes as a reserve at Oklahoma, pouring in 29 points — including six 3-pointers — against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29, 2025. Heide averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds at San Diego State, making 61.5% of his shots from the field.

Virginia Tech's season opener is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, against Coppin State, followed by Mercer on Thursday, Nov. 5. Both games are set for 7 p.m. ET, and both will be carried on ACC Network Extra.