Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Improves to 3-0, Defeating Gardner-Webb 87-51
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech improved to 3-0 for the first time under Megan Duffy, beating Gardner-Webb 87-51 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies won courtesy of consistent defensive pressure and one of the most lopsided rebounding efforts in program history.
The first few minutes of the contest was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams exchanging made baskets. After four minutes of play, Gardner-Webb found itself up 8-7. However, the Hokies found their rhythm and held the Runnin’ Bulldogs scoreless for the final six minutes of the first quarter. Tech finished off the first quarter of play on a 13-0 run to put the Hokies up, 20-8.
The Hokies outmatched the Runnin’ Bulldogs physically, and that showcased itself in the rebounding department. In total, Virginia Tech out rebounded Gardner-Webb 54-27. Of those 54 rebounds, 30 of them were on the offensive end of the court.
“That was an interesting stat, the 30 O-boards,” Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy said after the game. “I always say there’s a lot of missed shots when that happens too, so there is a catch with it all.”
To that point, Gardner-Webb had a slightly better field goal percentage (38.0% compared to Tech’s 37.2%). However, that metric didn’t play into effect since the Hokies put up 28 more shot attempts than the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Senior forward Kilah Freelon, who missed the Hokies last game due to a concussion, notched her second double-double in as many games played this season. She put up 12 points and notched a career-high 18 rebounds in 24 minutes of action.
“It was a really big key for us to crash the boards on both ends of the floor,” Freelon said. "So, the fact that I was actually able to get those boards and the hustle I had was positive and really exciting for me.”
The Hokies went into the half up 40-23. Guards Carleigh Wenzel and Samyha Suffren led the team in points with 11 each. Suffren continues to impress after her sophomore season last year was cut short due to injury; the guar finished the game with a career high in both points and steals with 17 and four, respectively.
“Samyha has been through a lot with the injury,” Duffy said. “She has been champing at the bit to have a breakout game, and she’s been doing the right thing.”
Virginia Tech put the game out of reach in the third. Forward Carys Baker scored the first six points of the second half for the team, Suffren buried a corner three, and Freelon continued to dominate inside. Gardner-Webb put up its best offensive quarter, scoring 17 in the third, but Virginia Tech answered with its own biggest surge, dropping 29 in the same frame.
Cassell Coliseum was brought to its feet and erupted in the fourth quarter when freshman guard Spela Brecelj knocked down a three, scoring her first NCAA basket just seconds after checking into the game.
Tech had five players reach double figures — Baker, Suffren, Freelon, Wenzel and Mel Daley. Being able to have versatility on who is scoring is an emphasis for the team.
“I think any night you don’t know who it could be,” said Daley. “We have incredible depth, and I think everybody on this team can make an impact.”
The Hokies will look to make it four in a row when they take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 2:00 EST. Coverage for the game will be on ACC Network Extra.