What's One Position Where Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Could Have Added To From The Portal?

For nearly every team moving their way through the offseason, there's a feeling of would've, could've or should've — whether it be the correction of an errant pass, the arcing of a deep-range 3-pointer or the minute details of scouting.

Today, I'll delve into what I think that Virginia Tech men's basketball could have added from the portal. For what it's worth, I think that the Hokies did a stellar job of adding talent, particularly in the backcourt. Even when dealing with a 19-13 (8-10 ACC) season in 2025-26 that warranted the exodus of all but five of Virginia Tech's players, the Hokies rebuilt and now have as many as five rotation-worthy guards: returnees Ben Hammond

Virginia Tech did well rebuilding its roster through the portal, especially in the backcourt. But if there was one area where the Hokies could have used one more addition, it was the frontcourt — specifically a versatile, experienced forward who could rebound, defend and give head coach Mike Young more lineup flexibility.

In the frontcourt, though, Virginia Tech looks a tad thin, even if several factors could help ease that concern. If Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak can add strength while preserving his shooting touch, the Hokies may have an option who can both bang in the post and unfurl from long range. The redshirt sophomore flashed real upside with the Sooners, averaging seven points in just 12.4 minutes per game. Whether that production holds over a larger 26-30 minute workload remains to be seen, but the limited sample is promising.

If he is not able to add that strength, though, Virginia Tech may have a hard time starting him at the four without risking being outmuscled by more physical teams. That may not be a major concern for much of non-conference play, but the Hokies’ frontcourt depth will almost certainly be tested once league play begins. Virginia Tech catches a notable break by avoiding Duke this season, but its frontcourt still does not profile as especially deep.

Beyond Atak as a potential option at the three — or the four, if he adds weight — Virginia Tech also has returning senior Amani Hansberry, who profiles as a natural four with the ability to play the five when needed. The Hokies also added San Diego State transfer Miles Heide from the portal, and he appears to be more of a prototypical five: defensive-minded and rebound-inclined. Heide went 46-for-69 from two-point range in Mountain West play last season, the best mark in the league, while his conference-only block and offensive rebounding rates of 5.1% and 11.1%, respectively, ranked No. 7 and No. 5 in the conference.

Behind Hansberry, Heide and Atak, Virginia Tech also has Musa Sagnia and Solomon Davis. Davis did not see game action for the Hokies as a freshman in 2025, while Sagnia averaged 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game for NC State last season.

If Virginia Tech had been able to add another experienced option at the four or five — one with Heide’s rebounding ability but perhaps more positional versatility — the Hokies would presumably be set depth-wise. That would not erase all the scoring talent Virginia Tech lost in the portal this cycle, but the Hokies replenished well and still sit in a solid position heading into the 2026-27 season, which gets underway in early November.