Who is Sin'Cere Jones? Meet Virginia Tech's New Forward
The Class of 2025 for Virginia Tech men's basketball was a fruitful one; seven freshmen (six, if you discount Germany's Antonio Dorn from the equation due to his age) will be on the Hokies' roster this coming fall. One of those first-year players within the program is Sin'Cere Jones, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect hailing from Portsmouth, Va.
"Sin’Cere is a flat-out competitor with a nose for the ball," Young said in the team's press release. "He continues to develop the right way with his experience at Churchland and Boo Williams. Sin’Cere is just scratching the surface of what he can become. His versatility will impact both ends of the court for us. Sin’Cere is a promising young man, and we’re thrilled he’s a part of our Hokie family."
In high school, Jones made First-Team All-State in each of his final two seasons, leading Churchland to the Class 4A State quarterfinals on both occasions. Jones is also the career leader for Churchland in both points (1,352) and blocks (364). Last season, Jones was named the Eastern District Player of the Year after averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals a game.
One of his best games was in the region quarterfinals, where he exploded for 32 points, 17 rebounds and a quintet of blocks. Churchland fell in the state quarterfinals, 63-54, to Atlee, which went on to win the Class 4A state title.
The consensus three-star recruit was ranked No. 145 on 247Sports' 2025 class and No. 8 of all players in Virginia. Jones chose the Hokies over some fellow Commonwealth schools such as VCU and Old Dominion.
On my projected depth chart, which I'll delve into in a future article, I have Jones as a backup power forward, backing up either Lawal or Hansberry, depending on how Tech orients its lineup. Jones boasts a solid touch outside and should profile as a typical wing with his height and weight, meaning that he could play at either the three or the four.
If Jones doesn't transfer after this year, Lawal's departure following the season opens up a potential starting slot that would be a battle between Jones, Gurdak, Dorn and any potential incoming freshmen/transfers.
While that's not a sure deal by any means, Jones having an impressive rookie year will not only do wonders for his stock pertaining to the team's hierarchy, but also for the team's ceiling as a whole.