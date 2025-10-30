Women's Basketball Game Preview: Hokies Host Towson in Season Opener
After being the last team out of the NCAA Tournament last season, Virginia Tech is eager to begin its season as it welcomes in the Towson Tigers to Cassell Colliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Coming off the first season under head coach Megan Duffy, the Hokies enter this 2025-26 campaign with both questions and opportunities. The roster experienced noticeable turnover this year, headlined by the departures of starters Matlida Ekh, Rose Micheaux and Lani White. The latter two graduated, while White headed back to the University of Utah.
Key Returners:
Virginia Tech will have to lean on its returning veterans like guard Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker, both of whom started every game for the Hokies last season. Wenzel averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. Meanwhile, Baker tallie 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists a contest, shooting an impressive 41.8% from beyond the three-point line.
A welcome return for Coach Duffy's squad is Samyha Suffren, who went down with a shoulder injury after playing just 10 games last season. Suffren came off the bench in every game she played in 2024-25; she averaged 8.1 points on just 18.9 minutes a game. Her breakaway speed offers a new dynamic to the Hokies' offense that was missed for most of last season.
Incoming transfers to look out for:
Look for Northwestern transfer Mel Daley to have an immediate impact for the Hokies. Last season, she averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47% from the field. She offers backcourt depth and is a proven scorer that the Hokies will utilize.
Texas Tech transfer Kilah Freelon is returning to Cassell Colliseum after she and the Lady Raiders defeated Virginia Tech in the second round of the WBIT tournament last season. Standing at 6'1", she offers size and depth to Duffy's bench.
On the flipside, the Towson Tigers are coming off a disappointing 12-20 season, which included an 8-10 mark in the CAA. Towson's head coach, Laura Harper, will be heavily leaning on her senior-filled roster, including India Johnston, Semaya Turner and Kayla Morris.
Last season, Johnston led Towson in points (12.5) and assists (2.5), and is expected to be the focal point of Harper's offense this season.
In the first two seasons under Coach Harper, Towson got at least 20 wins, so last season's 12-20 record was uncharacteristic for Harper's squad. In Harper's first season in 2022, her team went 13-5 in conference play and was the CAA Regular Season co-champion.
The Long-Standing Impact of This Contest:
These early-season non-conference games against smaller programs give Virginia Tech a valuable window to find its identity in Duffy's second season as a head coach in Blacksburg. With a roster full of returners, transfers and young players, the early games are paramount towards establishing team cohesion.
Games like this also allow the young freshmen to get valuable real game experience. For example, last season, Kayl Petersen, in her freshman season, logged heavy minutes in the early season games, which allowed her to adjust to the tempo of college basketball before ACC play started. Look for this Hokie freshmen class to get plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent and develop against Towson.
At the end of the day, this matchup against Towson isn't just about the win column; it's also about setting the tone for the season. It gives a chance for veterans to set the tone and lead and for newcomers to get acclimated to Duffy's system.
Tipoff for the game is at 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and coverage will be on ACC Network Extra.