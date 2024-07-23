2024 ACC Media Days: Everything from Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman Antwuan Powell-Ryland
Antwuan Powell-Ryland was chosen among Dorian Strong and Kyron Drones to represent the Virginia Tech Hokies players during the press conferences at 2024 ACC Media Days. Virginia Tech players had to field questions about the Hokies' high expectations, Powell-Ryland was one of those. Antwuan also fielded questions on his time in the transfer portal, his high school career, and the one thing he still hasn't done at the college level.
Here's all that and more, everything Antwuan Powell-Ryland had to say:
THE MODERATOR: Questions, please.
Q. What has it been like to have an off-season where people are loving on you guys? What is it like to tackle those expectations?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: It's always good to get exposure. We're not really looking for validation for nobody but us. So, yeah, it's definitely great. We still working the same way.
Q. You were at Florida for a couple years. Enter the transfer portal. Came back home to Virginia Tech. What were the leading factors? Was it family? Coach Pry?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: Just for sure Coach Pry, having a defensive-minded coach is always good, especially for my position.
The scheme, I like the scheme. Being able to play more traditional defensive end, it's a better chance for me going to get sacks.
Q. You've done such a lot of great stuff since your middle school years as a football player. Through high school, college, what have you not done yet?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: I want to score a touchdown (smiling). I got to. I don't know how I'm going to do it, but got to make a way.
Q. Sack fumble.
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: You got to make a way (smiling).
Yeah, that's definitely something I want to do. I haven't scored yet, so...
Q. Down the stretch last season you won five of seven. Defense stepped up. What was something that clicked for the defense, for the team as a whole, down the stretch?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: I would probably say, like, just the team chemistry. I think we got comfortable with each other. Being able to get those games in helped getting the reps in within the actual game setting. I think that was one of the main things.
Q. You were a four-star recruit from Virginia in high school. Went to Florida, then came back. You had a ton of success. Do you think what you did bouncing back, coming from Florida, is maybe a trend?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: I'm sorry, can you repeat it for me?
Q. Just you were a former four-star recruit, you came back to Tech. We're seeing guys follow the path. Do you think this is a trend going forward?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: Yeah, I think it should be because home is always better, in my opinion. That's coming from me because I realized it's always better to be home than trying to go somewhere else.
Q. Talk about coming from the 7-5-7, how tough it is coming to college? What did you learn that makes your transition better into college?
ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND: I would say the work, being able to go out every day and not complain about the work. I'd probably say being aggressive is definitely a hard-nosed sport.