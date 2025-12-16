A Look at Virginia Tech Football's Eligibility Numbers After The 2025 Campaign
In this story:
Here's a look at the eligibility split for the current Virginia Tech football roster. Keep in mind that this is an unofficial tally, based only on who was on the team in 2025 and who was announced during Signing Day ahead of the 2026 season. This is not a final tally.
Freshmen:
Quarterback (1): Troy Huhn
Running Backs (1): Messiah Mickens
Wide Receiver (1): Davion "FatRat" Brown
Tight End (2): Pierce Peterson, Isaiah Pina*
Offensive Line (7): Marlen Bright, Maddox Cochrane, Benjamin Eziuka, Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus, Tyrell Simpson, Buddy Wegdam, Thomas Wilder
Defensive Line (4): Tyson Harley, Kamren Johnson, T-Ron Richardson Jr., Garrett Witherington
Linebackers (3): Mathieu Lamah, John-Patrick Oates, Terry Wiggins
Defensive Backs (3): Zaevion Cleveland, Tyrell Grant Jr., Amauri Polydor
Special Teams (1): Will Love
* - Pina did not sign during National Signing Day, but did state that he will sign in February.
Redshirt Freshmen:
Quarterback (1): Kelden Ryan, AJ Brand
Running Back (1): Jeffrey Overton, Jr.
Wide Receiver (5): Cam Sparks, Micah Matthews, Drew Hube, Luke Stuewe, Joseph Hobbs
Tight End (0): N/A
Offensive Line (3): Nathaniel Wright, Carter Stallard, Gavin Crawford
Defensive Line (3): Sherrod Henderson*, Zeke Chinwike, Christian Evans
Linebackers (1): Brett Clatterbaugh
Defensive Backs (1): Jahmari DeLoatch
Special Teams (1): Cole Byrd
* - Henderson's HokieSports page states that he was injured during postseason camp and missed the entirety of the season. As such, he may qualify for a medical redshirt.
Sophomores:
Quarterback (0): N/A
Running Back (0): N/A
Wide Receiver (1): Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin
Tight End (0): N/A
Offensive Line (0): N/A
Defensive Line (0): N/A
Linebackers (1): Noah Chambers
Defensive Backs (4): Sheldon Robinson, Brennan Johnson, Knahlij Harrell, Jordan "Jojo" Crim
Special Teams (0): N/A
Redshirt Sophomores:
Quarterback (0): N/A
Running Back (2): Tyler Mason, John Buetow
Wide Receiver (5): Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Chanz Wiggins, L.J. Booker, Israel Hairston, Charlie O'Connor
Tight End:
Offensive Line (5): Elijah Haughawout, Lucas Austin, Tommy Ricard, Kyle Altuner, Aidan Lynch
Defensive Line (4): Deric Dandy, Gerard Johnson, Andrew Hanchuk, Emmett Laws
Linebackers (1): Gabe Williams
Defensive Backs (3): Quentin Reddish, Joshua Clarke, Josh Jones
Special Teams (3): Drew Doyle, Connor McLaughlin, Aiden Daugherty
(* - Reddish only played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury this season as a true sophomore. He may qualify for a medical redshirt. The same could apply to Clarke, Hanchuk, Adams, Booker and Wiggins, who each missed all of their redshirt freshman seasons due to injury. Williams suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, but utilized his typical redshirt.)
Juniors:
There are no true juniors listed on the team at the time of writing.
Redshirt Juniors:
Quarterback (1): William "Pop" Watson III
Running Back (1): Jeremiah Coney
Wide Receiver (1): Takye Heath
Tight End: (2): Ja'Ricous Hairston, Zeke Wimbush
Offensive Line (3): Layth Ghannam, Hannes Hammer, Jahzari Priester
Defensive Line (3): Jason Abbey, Aycen Stevens, Grant Karczewski
Linebackers (3): Brody Jones, George Ballance, Darius Taylor
Defensive Backs (3): Krystian Williams, Joseph Reddish, Thomas Williams
Special Teams (0): N/A
Seniors:
Quarterback (0): N/A
Running Back (0): N/A
Wide Receiver (3): Ayden Greene, Cameron Seldon, Isaiah Spencer
Tight End (0): N/A
Offensive Line (0): N/A
Defensive Line (0): N/A
Linebackers (1): Caleb Woodson
Defensive Backs (1): Jordan Bass
Special Teams (0): N/A
Redshirt Seniors:
Quarterback (1): Garret Rangel
Running Back (1): Marcellous Hawkins
Wide Receiver (1): Devin Alves
Tight End (3): Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, Cole Reemsnyder
Offensive Line (2): Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett
Defensive Line (3): Kemari Copeland, Arias Nash, Elhadj Fall
Linebackers (1): Antwone Santiago
Defensive Backs (3): Sherrod Covil*, Isaiah Brown-Murray, Tyson Flowers
Special Teams (2): John Love, Christian Epling
(* - Covil only played four games this season as a true senior; he still has his ability to use a typical redshirt. The same applies for Nash, who suited up for three games as a true senior. Copeland suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, which possibly could invoke a medical redshirt. Meadows could possibly invoke a medical redshirt after being injured in 2025 preseason camp. Caleb Brown is listed as a redshirt senior, meaning that this would presumably be his final year of eligibility. He suffered a season-ending injury after playing three games, which could qualify him for a medical redshirt.)
Graduated Out:
Quarterback (1): Kyron Drones
Running Back (3): Terion Stewart, P.J. Prioleau, Braydon Bennett
Wide Receiver (0): N/A
Tight End (0): N/A
Offensive Line (3): Tomas Rimac, Jaden Muskrat, Montavious Cunningham
Defensive Line (5): Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Ben Bell, James Jennette, Immanuel Hickman Sr., Kody Huisman
Linebackers (1): Jaden Keller
Defensive Backs (0): N/A
Special Teams (1): Kyle Lowe, Nick Veltsistas
More Virginia Tech Football News:
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05