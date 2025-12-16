A Look at Virginia Tech Football's Eligibility Numbers After The 2025 Campaign

Here's a look at the eligibility split for the current Virginia Tech football roster. Keep in mind that this is an unofficial tally, based only on who was on the team in 2025 and who was announced during Signing Day ahead of the 2026 season. This is not a final tally.

Freshmen:

Quarterback (1): Troy Huhn

Running Backs (1): Messiah Mickens

Wide Receiver (1): Davion "FatRat" Brown

Tight End (2): Pierce Peterson, Isaiah Pina*

Offensive Line (7): Marlen Bright, Maddox Cochrane, Benjamin Eziuka, Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus, Tyrell Simpson, Buddy Wegdam, Thomas Wilder

Defensive Line (4): Tyson Harley, Kamren Johnson, T-Ron Richardson Jr., Garrett Witherington

Linebackers (3): Mathieu Lamah, John-Patrick Oates, Terry Wiggins

Defensive Backs (3): Zaevion Cleveland, Tyrell Grant Jr., Amauri Polydor

Special Teams (1): Will Love

* - Pina did not sign during National Signing Day, but did state that he will sign in February.

Redshirt Freshmen:

Quarterback (1): Kelden Ryan, AJ Brand

Running Back (1): Jeffrey Overton, Jr.

Wide Receiver (5): Cam Sparks, Micah Matthews, Drew Hube, Luke Stuewe, Joseph Hobbs

Tight End (0): N/A

Offensive Line (3): Nathaniel Wright, Carter Stallard, Gavin Crawford

Defensive Line (3): Sherrod Henderson*, Zeke Chinwike, Christian Evans

Linebackers (1): Brett Clatterbaugh

Defensive Backs (1): Jahmari DeLoatch

Special Teams (1): Cole Byrd

* - Henderson's HokieSports page states that he was injured during postseason camp and missed the entirety of the season. As such, he may qualify for a medical redshirt.

Sophomores:

Quarterback (0): N/A

Running Back (0): N/A

Wide Receiver (1): Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin

Tight End (0): N/A

Offensive Line (0): N/A

Defensive Line (0): N/A

Linebackers (1): Noah Chambers

Defensive Backs (4): Sheldon Robinson, Brennan Johnson, Knahlij Harrell, Jordan "Jojo" Crim

Special Teams (0): N/A

Redshirt Sophomores:

Quarterback (0): N/A

Running Back (2): Tyler Mason, John Buetow

Wide Receiver (5): Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Chanz Wiggins, L.J. Booker, Israel Hairston, Charlie O'Connor

Tight End:

Offensive Line (5): Elijah Haughawout, Lucas Austin, Tommy Ricard, Kyle Altuner, Aidan Lynch

Defensive Line (4): Deric Dandy, Gerard Johnson, Andrew Hanchuk, Emmett Laws

Linebackers (1): Gabe Williams

Defensive Backs (3): Quentin Reddish, Joshua Clarke, Josh Jones

Special Teams (3): Drew Doyle, Connor McLaughlin, Aiden Daugherty

(* - Reddish only played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury this season as a true sophomore. He may qualify for a medical redshirt. The same could apply to Clarke, Hanchuk, Adams, Booker and Wiggins, who each missed all of their redshirt freshman seasons due to injury. Williams suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, but utilized his typical redshirt.)

Juniors:

There are no true juniors listed on the team at the time of writing.

Redshirt Juniors:

Quarterback (1): William "Pop" Watson III

Running Back (1): Jeremiah Coney

Wide Receiver (1): Takye Heath

Tight End: (2): Ja'Ricous Hairston, Zeke Wimbush

Offensive Line (3): Layth Ghannam, Hannes Hammer, Jahzari Priester

Defensive Line (3): Jason Abbey, Aycen Stevens, Grant Karczewski

Linebackers (3): Brody Jones, George Ballance, Darius Taylor

Defensive Backs (3): Krystian Williams, Joseph Reddish, Thomas Williams

Special Teams (0): N/A

Seniors:

Quarterback (0): N/A

Running Back (0): N/A

Wide Receiver (3): Ayden Greene, Cameron Seldon, Isaiah Spencer

Tight End (0): N/A

Offensive Line (0): N/A

Defensive Line (0): N/A

Linebackers (1): Caleb Woodson

Defensive Backs (1): Jordan Bass

Special Teams (0): N/A

Redshirt Seniors:

Quarterback (1): Garret Rangel

Running Back (1): Marcellous Hawkins

Wide Receiver (1): Devin Alves

Tight End (3): Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, Cole Reemsnyder

Offensive Line (2): Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett

Defensive Line (3): Kemari Copeland, Arias Nash, Elhadj Fall

Linebackers (1): Antwone Santiago

Defensive Backs (3): Sherrod Covil*, Isaiah Brown-Murray, Tyson Flowers

Special Teams (2): John Love, Christian Epling

(* - Covil only played four games this season as a true senior; he still has his ability to use a typical redshirt. The same applies for Nash, who suited up for three games as a true senior. Copeland suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, which possibly could invoke a medical redshirt. Meadows could possibly invoke a medical redshirt after being injured in 2025 preseason camp. Caleb Brown is listed as a redshirt senior, meaning that this would presumably be his final year of eligibility. He suffered a season-ending injury after playing three games, which could qualify him for a medical redshirt.)

Graduated Out:

Quarterback (1): Kyron Drones

Running Back (3): Terion Stewart, P.J. Prioleau, Braydon Bennett

Wide Receiver (0): N/A

Tight End (0): N/A

Offensive Line (3): Tomas Rimac, Jaden Muskrat, Montavious Cunningham

Defensive Line (5): Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Ben Bell, James Jennette, Immanuel Hickman Sr., Kody Huisman

Linebackers (1): Jaden Keller

Defensive Backs (0): N/A

Special Teams (1): Kyle Lowe, Nick Veltsistas

