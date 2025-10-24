A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 9 Contest vs. California Today
It's game day! Virginia Tech takes on the California Golden Bears today in its only weekday contest of the season today at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here's how you can tune in and follow the contest:
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
Analyst: Andre Ware
Sidelines: Paul Carcaterra
Mobile App: ESPN
Online: ESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sidelines: Zach Mackey
In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Today's game day notes:
The last time these programs faced off, in 2003, it was Bryan Randall versus Aaron Rodgers — a matchup that hinted at brighter days ahead for both teams. This year, the storyline looks far different.
The Hokies (2-5, 1-2 ACC) enter tonight trying to find stability in a season marked by turnover and frustration. Virginia Tech has covered the spread just once this year, coming against NC State in Week 5. The broader athletic department is planning a major financial expansion to the tune of $229 million over the next few years, but whether that translates into football success remains unclear.
California (5-2, 2-1 ACC) offers both a challenge and an opening. The Golden Bears have been steady, if unspectacular, in their second season as ACC members. Their five wins have come against largely average competition — Minnesota represents their marquee win — while lopsided losses to San Diego State and Duke exposed major flaws. The two losses to the Aztecs and Blue Devils were by a combined 79-34 margin.
The biggest question for Cal is at quarterback, where freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has shown both potential and inexperience. Over his last four games, he’s thrown six interceptions.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes' group has held three straight opponents under 100 rushing yards, controlling the line of scrimmage and creating more pressure each week. Cal’s run game, ranked among the bottom 10 nationally at just 94.3 yards per contest, hasn’t provided much support. If the Hokies can win early downs and collapse the pocket, they’ll have chances to force turnovers and set up shorter fields.
Of note: although the Hokies have not scored more than 26 points this season against an FBS foe, California averages 23.5 points.
Offensively, Virginia Tech’s goal will be to establish rhythm early. Quarterback Kyron Drones has flashed composure but continues to fight inconsistency. Receivers Ayden and Donavon Greene have shown big-play ability, though not always in sync with the rest of the offense. Running back Terion Stewart’s physical style could test a Cal front that’s allowed frequent chunk runs, but Tech’s offensive line must limit penalties and protect better against a defense that’s already recorded 18 sacks.
Stewart and wideout Cameron Seldon were listed as probable on Thursday's player availability report and were off the report entirely on Friday's.
Both programs have something to prove. For Cal, a win secures bowl eligibility while for Virginia Tech, it’s about progress and pride — a chance to regroup after weeks of turbulence and take a meaningful step forward.