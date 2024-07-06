Bhayshul Tuten ranked as the No. 5 All-Purpose Player in the country by Lindy’s College Football Preview Magazine
Lindy's 2024 National College Football Magazine is out now on shelves across the country, and Virginia Tech's very own Bhayshul Tuten has to be happy with what is in that magazine.
Tuten, who exploded into the national spotlight last year, has received love from some national publications. Tuten has served as the main kick returner and running back, after serving that same role at North Carolina A&T before making the transfer to Virginia Tech.
Bhayshul Tuten was one of the best kick returners in the nation last year. Tuten took 19 returns for 500 yards, and two touchdowns. These numbers put him among some of the top kick returners in the country. Among players who received 15 or more kicks, Bhayshul Tuten's 28.9 yards per kick return placed him at fifth in the country. Tuten only trailed Barion Brown (Kentucky), Jayden Harrison (Marshall), Jacquez Stuart (Toledo), and Brashard Smith (Miami (FL)).
This wasn't Tuten's only area of production either.
Tuten was Kyron Drones' sidekick in the ever so reliable Hokies' running game. Tech's 4.9 yards per carry landed them at tied-fourth in the ACC standings. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten's combined 1,681 rushing yards also lands them as the fourth-highest combined rushing yards as a QB-RB duo in the ACC. This number only trails Omarion Hampton and Drake Maye (North Carolina); Thomas Castellanos and Kyle Robichaux (Boston College); and Jamal Haynes and Haynes King (Georgia Tech).
Tuten's receiving input is not to be taken lightly either. Tuten was often a target for the young Kyron Drones, taking pressure off of some harder coverages. Tuten had 27 receptions, 239 receiving yards, for 2 touchdowns total on the season. These numbers could be higher, and are fairly lower than his contribution at North Carolina A&T (342 receiving yards in 2023), but are still very solid at the ACC level.
Tuten brings so much to the table and it is no wonder why he placed fifth as an all-purpose player, according to Lindy Sports. Tuten brings so much value to the Virginia Tech Hokies, and could even outperform his expectation as the fifth best all-purpose player in the country.