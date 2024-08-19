Bowl Projections: CFB Insider Picks Virginia Tech To Make College Football Playoff, Face Ole Miss in 1st Round
College Football is back this week this week and it all gets started with an ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Virginia Tech will begin its season the following Saturday when they take on Vanderbilt on the road and it is going to be the start of what should be a promising season for the Hokies.
While a lot of analysts around the country are high on Virginia Tech this season, some are higher than others. Today in his week zero bowl projections, longtime college football insider Brett McMurphy made his bowl projections and college football playoff projections and one of the picks might be considered surprising. He has Virginia Tech making the College Football Playoff as an at-large team, earning the No. 10 seed and getting a matchup on the road vs No. 7 Ole MIss.
This would be massive for this program and I don't think that it is a stretch. For them to make it and not win the ACC, they are likely going to have to go 11-1 or 12-1. I don't know that 10-2 is going to help Virginia Tech get in the playoff. They are going to be favored in 10 games this season and underdogs in two. Those games are the matchup against Miami on the road and the home game vs Clemson. Split those games, win the games you are favored in, and make the ACC Championship is how the Hokies make the playoff.
The matchup would be fascinating. Ole Mis has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason and has seen a huge influx of talent come in on the lines of scrimmage. They should have one of the top offenses in the country and the defense should be much better. It would be a huge challenge to go into Oxford and win a playoff game, but this would be a huge step forward for the program.