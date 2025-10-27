Breaking Down Brian Kelly as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
The search for the next Virginia Tech head coach continues after yet another Power Four coach has been canned, former Louisiana State University head coach Brian Kelly. Could the former offensive guru find his way back in stride with the Hokies?
Background and Resume:
Kelly's coaching career began in 1991 at the Division II level, taking over Grand Valley State University. Kelly remained in this position for 13 years, coaching the Lakers to five straight conference titles, including back-to-back national titles in 2002 and 2003.
Following the championship victories, Kelly stayed in the Great Lakes state, becoming the head coach of Central Michigan. The Chippewas, before Kelly's arrival, were shifting towards the lower end of the MAC. Only having one winning season in the last nine years, this would prove to be a tough turnaround for Kelly.
Three years later, in 2006, Kelly led Central Michigan to their first conference title since 1994, landing him a job in the Big East with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats had immediate success with Kelly, tallying a 33-6 record over his three full seasons. Kelly led Cincinnati to two Big East titles and coached against the Hokies in the 2008 Orange Bowl.
His short three years propelled him into the top echelon of coaching jobs with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kelly was a strong candidate to bring championship glory back to the 11-time national title-winning team.
In 2012, Kelly led the Fighting Irish to the BCS National Championship Game against Alabama, demonstrating his coaching prowess in leading a contending team all the way. This accomplishment was later vacated due to academic ineligibility issues regarding athletes. This was the last and only Division I National Championship Game Kelly has appeared in. In the 2020 Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide took down Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
In the SEC, Kelly struggled with LSU, failing to string together a strong season. Kelly's best campaign in the yellow and gold was during the 2023 season, a 10-3 brigade led by Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, where the Tigers led the SEC in scoring, averaging 45.5 points per game.
Pluses:
• Kelly is a winner: Kelly is the NCAA's winningest active coach with 318 victories, so there's no hiding that Kelly has what it takes to perform and win games. He can coach at all levels of depth and truly bring out the best in a program. Not only has Kelly won two Division II national titles, but he has four Division I conference titles with two trips to the College Football Playoff.
•Offensive prowess: Kelly is responsible for some of the best offenses the nation has ever seen. Beyond the 2023 season with Daniels, Kelly's offensive schemes with the Bearcats were effective against any defense. In 2009, Cincinnati averaged 7.0 yards per play, second in the FBS. The offense with Kelly is spread out; Kelly was able to field two 1,000-yard players in 2009. Wideout Mardy Gilyard racked in 1,191 receiving yards alongside tailback Isaiah Pead, tallying 1,006 scrimmage yards from the backfield.
•Recruiting: According to 247Sports, LSU has the sixth-best recruiting class in 2026 and the eleventh in the nation. Kelly is a great recruiter not only for the incoming class but also in the transfer portal. Kelly's first target on the sideline in Baton Rouge was Daniels, which propelled Daniels to get selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Minuses:
•2025 LSU offense: The offense in Baton Rouge has been unprecedented for Kelly, ranking 12th in conference points per game while having the least amount of rushing yards in the conference (850). It may be a change of scenery is all Kelly needs to get back in rhythm with an offense that is expected under his system.
•May go bigger: CBS Sports ranks the Virginia Tech job as the sixth most desirable in the nation, including the now vacant LSU spot. With the right pitch, any of the four other schools could swoop in and take Kelly away from the Hokies before they even have a chance. Kelly has no experience in the ACC, and the Hokies are the most desirable in-conference, nudging out Stanford.
•Does Kelly hang it up?: This is a realistic option as well. Kelly has been coaching for 34 straight years, and with the declining success of his program's over the past two years, Kelly may be done coaching together. Kelly is also set to receive a $54 million buyout, the largest in college football this season.
Is Kelly a realistic option?
Yes, I think Kelly could be a realistic option for the Hokies, as he will surely stay in the Power Four mix if he decides to continue his coaching career. Kelly has never coached in the ACC, and this could pose the perfect opportunity for him to do so. It depends on how aggressive the Hokies are towards landing Kelly if he ever dons the maroon and orange.