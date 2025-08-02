CBS Ranks Virginia Tech Football's Schedule As 11th Hardest in ACC
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson published his 2025 iteration of his ACC strength of schedule rankings yesterday, slotting the Hokies in at No. 11 out of the 17 teams in the conference. Here's what Patterson said about Tech:
"A pressure-packed season for Brent Pry and the Hokies opens with back-to-back dates against SEC foes, first playing South Carolina in Atlanta in Week 1 then hosting Vanderbilt back in Blacksburg in Week 2. But then the schedule lightens up a bit, and the Hokies will have a chance to really build the season up before some of the toughest games in ACC play. 'Enter Sandman' could be the X-factor in Virginia Tech's ACC record in 2025, because there's no Clemson or SMU on the schedule and both of the tougher challenges (Louisville and SMU) will be making the trip to Blacksburg."
Then again, it’s worth remembering that in last year’s projections, Patterson’s 2024 outlook rated Virginia Tech as having the second‑easiest strength of schedule in the conference. Here’s what he said back then:
"The Hokies took a step forward in Year 2 under coach Brent Pry, and thanks to loads of returning production and a favorable schedule, they are prepared for a leap in Year 3. Virginia Tech avoids Florida State, NC State, Louisville and SMU and gets arguably its toughest opponent of the year, Clemson, in Lane Stadium with 'Enter Sandman' reverberating throughout the New River Valley. There are a pair of power-conference nonconference dates against Vanderbilt and Rutgers, but the Hokies should be favored in both matchups."
Hindsight is 20/20. Looking back, the softer 2024 schedule exposed several of Virginia Tech’s underlying issues; the Hokies still finished just 6‑7 despite the favorable path, including losses to both Vanderbilt and Rutgers, where they entered both games as the favorites betting-wise.
Close losses and inconsistent play against beatable opponents highlighted how far the program still needed to climb. Now, with a revamped roster and a slightly tougher 2025 slate, the Hokies will have fewer excuses and perhaps a clearer measure of where they truly stand under Pry.