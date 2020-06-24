AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci Clarifies Comments on Football Being Played This Fall

Mike McDaniel

In an interview with CNN last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made harrowing comments regarding the prospect of football being played this fall amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year," Dr. Fauci told CNN.

Dr. Fauci spoke with Sports Illustrated's Jets Country on Tuesday and clarified the comments that he made a week ago.

“The situation this fall will be dictated by the dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States,” Dr. Fauci said on Tuesday.

“Optimally you would want to see the level of infection dramatically decreased and good control of any evidence of resurgence. Again, the officials of the league in consultation with the players will make their own decisions. My statements about the NFL season have been misinterpreted and taken out of context,”  Dr. Fauci said. 

“I was asked by officials from the NFL about risks associated with various scenarios that the NFL might face in consideration of the upcoming season. I provided advice from a public health standpoint. The ultimate decision is not mine but that of the officials of the NFL and the players themselves.”

Without a vaccine, there will be some level of risk associated with large gatherings of people moving forward. Whether or not the virus can be controlled in congregate settings, such as a football field, will ultimately determine how successful a return to play will be this fall for both college and professional football.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Virginia Tech Pursue Liberty Transfers Tayvion Land and Kei'Trel Clark?

The two Liberty defensive backs have entered the transfer portal and could very well remain in Virginia.

Ryan Hartman

Virginia Tech makes final 3 for 2021 4-Star CA cornerback DJ Harvey

2021 4-star California DB DJ Harvey, one of Tech's priority recruiting targets, announced that Virginia Tech is in his final three schools

Bryan Manning

by

Dunduin

3-Star DT Tyas Martin Decommits From Virginia Tech

The defensive tackle prospect was the Hokies' highest ranked commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Manning

Justin Robinson highlights list of Hokies in G-League seeking NBA contracts

As the transaction window opens for the NBA restart on Tuesday, several Hokies will be seeking contracts for the remainder of the 2019-20 season

Stephen Newman

Justin Fuente's Revival of the Quarterback Position at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente's work with quarterbacks in Blacksburg doesn't always get the recognition it deserves

Ricky LaBlue

Hokies make top 8 for 3-star Texas WR Da'Wain Lofton

2021 3-star WR Da'Wain Lofton included the Hokies in his final eight

Mike McDaniel

2022 3-Star Florida Defensive Back James Monds III discusses his offer with the Hokies

Monds III, who is a mid-tier 3-star prospect with tremendous upside, is high on Virginia Tech after they offered him last month

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury commits to Virginia Tech

One of Virginia Tech's 2021 priority recruits, 3-star safety Shawn Asbury II, committed to the Hokies on Sunday

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II discusses his commitment to Virginia Tech

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II discussed his commitment to Virginia Tech with AllHokies.com

Mike McDaniel

2021 priority defensive back target Shawn Asbury II to announce college decision on Sunday

Asbury II, who received an offer from Virginia Tech earlier this week, is announcing his college decision at 6 PM ET on Sunday

Mike McDaniel