Everything From Running Back Bhayshul Tuten at Virginia Tech Media Day
1. What changed in your running style over the course of your college career?
"I'd say since my freshman year playing football in college, I kind of try to harp on patience as a running back, not just getting a ball and running full speed everywhere, like just trying to, play with tempo, slow it down, so the line can block how they're supposed to, and then I can read it. It's kind of been my biggest improvement since my freshman year in college."
2. How do you handle a workload like you had last year and do you feel like your body can handle more?
"I mean, when you have that kind of burst. I'm sure it's nice to have a little rest, to be able to really take off. Yeah, I think I can handle the workload, and some. I've been training hard. We've been training as a team, hard, so I think the upcoming year. Definitely looking forward to, you know, having a ball in my hands, more to help the team win as much as possible."
3. How have you improved as a kick returner and how do you want to improve on the numbers you put up last year?
" I improved by just catching reps with catching a ball, seeing the ball how the face of the ball goes downward trajectory of the ball, along with the whole blocking scheme of the whole kick return trying to learn that more where guys are going to be or where they are supposed to be at so it's kind of been an aspect of it. You know, that I've been trying to watch and work on."
4. What are the expectations with the same players returning from last year and having more experience?
" I think with everybody being back and having a full year under their belt, I think the chemistry is going to be much better. We all been working really hard to be a great offensive group to come out and play great for Hokie Nation. So I think just having that chemistry that we need, has been a great pleasure for us."
5. What parts of your game did you improve on this offseason and what was your offseason like?
"My offseason has been great so far. A couple of parts I wanted to work on was playing without the ball in my hand so pass block, routes, and stuff like that. It's kind of been an area of improvement that I've been harping on still to this day. So just trying to understand how the defenses move blitz packages and route running the technical side of it. "
6. Notice improvement from the offensive line?
" Yes, I definitely have. they're a lot stronger. They did gain some weight. So they're a bit beefier, but just them on the mental side of it. They're checks and the communication is great. It's been a huge improvement that we've been harping on for them. So just trying to understand their points and who they're going to has definitely helped us running backs. Makes our game easier."
7. What have you seen from the younger running backs?
" They are definitely workers, they're very hard workers. They try their best to get the mental aspect of it and understand the playbook. They're still trying to this day just still taking strides. They're hard runners downhill, they can move, a couple of juke moves, but they're going to be great players."
8. How has Kyron Drones progressed this offseason and what does that open up for you as a running back?
"I think the biggest improvement Kyron had for us is his leadership aspect. He's a great leader, he's shown that from his communication standpoint, his understanding of the playbook has definitely increased. So just having him back there, comfortable with checks and whatever he has to do, just makes our game a lot easier."