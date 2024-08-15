Everything From Virginia Tech Linebacker Sam Brumfield After Practice On Wednesday
After moving practice to the turf fields, Sam Brumfield was faced with a much hotter environment ahead of the game in Vanderbilt. He addressed being named to the Dick Butkus Award Watch List, and the linebacker room at Virginia Tech.
Here’s everything he had to say:
Question: What was it like practicing up on those turf fields up there today?
Sam Brumfield: Oh man, it was a great simulation of what the game is going to look like come Vanderbilt. I'm pretty familiar with playing out there, so it was pretty hot, but it’s just going to get us prepared for Vanderbilt.
Question: You said it was pretty hot, but you're from Mississippi. That's like really hot, right?
Sam Brumfield: Yes, sir. It gets pretty hot in the South, you know, humid hot, especially on the turf. So, I’m kind of used to it. Being at MTSU last year, I’m familiar with what the weather's going to be like.
Question: I’m sure that helps with familiarity, knowing what it will be like during the game?
Sam Brumfield: Yes, sir, absolutely. I actually played on turf at MTSU, so I kind of know what it's like and have a feel for what it will be like during the game. I’m just getting prepared and ready.
Question: What kind of change of pace is it to walk up to that field and have your first practice outside of the indoor facility?
Sam Brumfield: Honestly, man, it really just comes down to your mindset. You can do anything if you have the right mentality. We understood it was going to be hot outside, but it was all about how we approached practice. The main thing was going out there and getting better each and every day.
Question: Where are you in your understanding or comfort in this defense now versus where you were in the spring?
Sam Brumfield: Absolutely, I was talking to someone about this the other day. I feel so much more comfortable now—the game has slowed down for me. I feel like I can play even faster because I know what’s going on around me. That's been the biggest thing for me. I’ve had a good summer camp, and it’s been really fun.
Question: Is that a realization you came to over the summer or this August? When did that hit you?
Sam Brumfield: Honestly, I would say after the spring. After the coaches told me how I did and I looked at the film, I thought I did bad. But after watching the film, it wasn’t that bad. It was more about knowing what to do and being comfortable and trusting myself. I’m pretty hard on myself, but once I saw that I could get things done and figure things out, everything slowed down for me, and I feel even better now.
Question: Primarily at Mike, or have you also been crossing over to Will?
Sam Brumfield: Mainly Mike, yes sir.
Question: By focusing just on that position, how much has that helped, especially since, like you said, you had this spring to learn the system and get comfortable?
Sam Brumfield: Obviously, when it comes to being a Mike linebacker, you have to know what’s going on around everyone. You need to know what the guys beside you, behind you, and in front of you are doing. That wasn’t anything new for me, but it was just about learning the terms, checks, and all that kind of stuff. That was the main thing for me.
Question: Jayden McDonald is obviously a younger guy who seems to be working a lot in that Mike spot behind you. What have you seen from his development specifically in that role?
Sam Brumfield: Jayden McDonald, man, he’s a student of the game. I’ll tell you this—if I don’t know what’s going on, I’ll go to him, and he’ll tell me, “Hey, you should have done this,” or “Don’t do this.” He’s like that veteran who’s been there and knows what’s going on. He’s kind of like my right-hand man. If I don’t know what’s going on, I go to him.
Question: I think we were talking about this at Media Day. You not only feel more comfortable spending more time in the system, but you also have trust in the guys playing alongside you—Keli, JK, and all those guys. What does it mean to know you have a bunch of guys in that rotation with Caleb and others as well?
Sam Brumfield: It means a lot to be respected by those guys. Like I said earlier, they welcomed me with open arms when I first got here during the winter. It really meant a lot, and we just clicked as soon as I got here. They were showing me the ropes—what to do and what not to do. We just clicked, and it’s been great so far.
Question: You were recently named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list. Do you pay any mind to that, or is it just something you take in stride?
Sam Brumfield: At the end of the day, it's always good to be recognized, but I still have a season ahead of me. I worry about how it ends up. Right now, I’m more concerned about what we do as a team. It’s not about me—it’s about this team. My biggest thing is going out there, winning ball games, and hopefully winning an ACC Championship.
Question: What have you seen from Caleb Woodson working more in the box now at that Will linebacker spot? I know you weren’t here last year, but what do you see from him now?
Sam Brumfield: Caleb Woodson is doing a lot of cross-training right now. One thing I’ll tell you about him is that he has a high motor, man. You can’t stop him. No one can stop him. He’s passing safeties, passing corners, running to the ball, but at the same time, he’s very locked in on what he’s trying to do, whether that’s the Star or the Will. He’s hungry and learning each and every day, so I’ll give that to C-Wood—Caleb Woodson.