Everything from Virginia Tech OC Philip Montgomery at Media Day
On the diversity of skills in the running back room:
"I really like the room. I do think we have some guys that bring different aspects and skillsets to the table, whether that's the guy that can do a lot of shake to what he's got in his weapons. We've got guys with power. We've got guys that are slashers. We've got some combo guys in there. All of them have done a really good job of being able to do things out of the backfield, understanding protections and how they fit within it. But I like our room. Today, we'll get a lot more . I mean, today's [the] first couple periods in here that we're truly live, tackling to the ground, so we want to see that aspects. When you get to the third periods and who can break tackles, who's going to be able to strain [the] defense, [making] that tackle [and] offense things you've got through at the type of back-and-forth banter. So, we'll see some good things today and kind of see where we're at."
On if running back Terion Stewart could be a pretty effective power runner in Montgomery's offense:
"Yeah, I really do [think so]. I mean, just the way he's built. To your point, he's he's not a tailback. He's very stout. The way I would describe him, he's a guy with burst. He's got some long speed to him, but he's very dense when you're trying to tackle him. When you hit him, you feel it just as much as you trying to lay that hit to him. So he's got great contact balance. I think that's very important in a running back. It allows him to continue to move forward. And so I think he's going to be a great weapon for us."
On how quarterbacks Garret Rangel and William "Pop" Watson have worked over the summer and if the battle for QB2 lasts for most of camp:
"Yeah I really do [think the battle lasts most of camp]. And just so everyone knows, it's RANG-GELL is how you actually prounounce it. Hey, I did the same thing. So, just wanted to make sure everybody's on point with that. Hey, I did the same thing. So just wanted to make sure everybody's on point with that. It's been great. The quarterback room right now is in a really good spot from the standpoint of the communication. Obviouls, they're competing like crazy, but they're also talking to each other: 'Hey, what did you see?', 'Hey, we could have checked this', 'We could have done this differently', 'My eyes were in the wrong spot, 'I was late to this point'. But I do think because the level of the competition in the room, everybody's got to be on point every day. I think it's making those guys be aware of what's going on and really being locked into it. I think Garret's been a great addition to that room and we'll continue to keep growing as a room."
On Kyron Drones picking right back up post-spring injury and if it's the type of development Montgomery wants to see:
"100%. I think Kyron's had a really good camp. In addition to that, I think Kyron's very hungry about what he wants and what we want as a team. We're coaching him hard. He's really taken a liking to that part of it. He's putting his eyes in the right spot, understanding what we want to do offensively, knowing how we got to get through progressions, trying not to hang onto the ball, getting the ball out on time. When we do that, good things happen for us, how the protection his fitting around him. I think he looks tremendous right now coming out of the summer. I mean, he's as fit as I've ever seen a guy. I think he's faster than what he looked like last year. Arms got a ton of pop to it and we're being able to do a lot of different things with it."
On Marcellous Hawkins:
"The thing that I appreciated about Hawk was [that] he was battling some things, but he was in there ever day. When he came from the break into summer, his composition had changed, really looked extremely fit after being with [strength and conditioning coach Jarrett Ferguson] all summer long. Looks tremendous. I think he's a step faster, a lot of burst to it, a lot of power to it. But to that point, from the overall package right now, I think he's probably leading it in that area as far running the football to understanding the schemes up front to understanding the pass protection part of it and then catching gthe ball and being a weapon out of the backfield. I think he's bringing all three facets to the game right now."
On tight end room:
"[Tight ends coach Brent Davis] has been tremendous. Obviously played the position, has been a coordinator in a different style of offense. I've been an O-line coach, done all of that. i think right now, our tight ends, fundamentally and technique-wise, they're extremely sound in what they're doing. They've taken a lot of ownership and understanding, 'What's my strengths and weaknesses?' and 'How do I build on my strength but lift up those weaknesses I have?' They've done a really good job at the point of attack being able to use them somehow out in the passing game and giving them opportunities to go win there. i think they're understanding that now and understanding spacing and where they fit within all of that adn so, I've been really pleased with them. Those guys, I will tell you, they bring the ahrd hat every day. They show up for work, they're locked in. I put a lot on their plate when it comes to what we're going to do in transitions of offensive thought processes. They have to do then most thinking besides the quarterback and those guys have handled it really, really well."
On wide receiver Cameron Seldon and his potential role:
"You know, at the start of camp, [I was] really really pleased. I thought he had a good summer, got a better understanding. Number one, of the offense. And then number two, just the position itself. And so, those natural attributes that he has, the speed and all those things you start to see early in camp, him just playing through routes faster, understanding coverages, understanding spaces. We've got to be able to use him in a lot of different ways. If you ask him, he's not a receiver, but he's also not a running back. He's a football player. And to be able to get the ball in his hands and let him go do special things, that's what we're going to be trying to do."
On wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin:
"He's been pretty impressive up to this point. He got here in the spring or in the summer, had a lot to learn, needed to get in the weight room. But I will tell you [that] out on the practice field, when given opportunities, he showed up, he answered the call nad so, we'll see how he continues to develop. Still a young guy, but I've been really pleased with what we've gotten out of him so far and I like his maturity. I think he's got a natural understanding of how to play the receiver position, udnerstanding leverage, how to get in and out of breaks, doing all of those things. Been very impressed with that side of it.
On center Kyle Altuner:
"Kyle got just some natural ability about him. He is young but if you saw him walk in the room and you started talking to him, you would think he's an old guy, very, very serious about football. He's in there studying and getting into his playbook, understanding fronts and what we want to do with him. He plays very aggressively. That's what you need: a guy with confidence that demands the respect as he's up at the line doing some things. So, he's done a tremendous job there. [Tomas Rimac]'s done a good job, several other guys that we've rotated in to make sure if things are going on, things are happening, we're making sure that we're covered up there, but being able to just move some pieces around to make that happen. But really pleased with kyle and what he's done up to this point and what he brings us as an offensive unit and an offensive line."
On wide receiver Donavon Greene:
"That right there, you know, he's an old guy. He's seen it all. He knows how to take care of his body. He knows how to study tape, he knows how to work leverage, get in and out of breaks, being able to change speeds within a route to help himself get open. He's just the wiley veteran that you want as a receiver. And he carries a lot of confidence about it, right? And now it's about continuing to build a rapport with the quarterbacks and all of those receivers just getting on the same page, knowing what we got how we're going to work it. But he's been a tremendous aspect for us as we sit down and start thinking about what we need to do offensively."
On turnover in receiver room and how Drones has helped:
"I've been really pleased with our receivers and we've had guys step up, whether you're talking about [Ayden Greene] or Donavon or Tucker [Holloway]. That whole room, even with some of the other new faces that we brought in like Isaiah [Spencer] and others and Cam . That's a really tight room. I think they've got a good leadership in that room between AG and Donavon. Those guys are kind of controlling the room. [Wide receiver coach Fontel Mines] has done a tremendous job with those guys, but they're really, really hungry to prove themselves. And that's what I love about that group. It's not about the flash and this and that. They're about grinding. They're about working. That's our mentality offensively and so, you can see that each every day as they step on the field. You're taking one thing out there: 'Hey, I got to get better at this release versus this look or understanding this concept.' And when given opportunities, those guys have done a great job of going to make plays for us. And so I think that goes with how close they are in the room, holding each other accountable. Hey, when it's bad, it's bad; when it's good, it's good, and continuing to try and be better."
On the transition to Blacksburg and Pry, who comes from a defensive background:
"Honestly, it's been tremendous. I feel very blessed to be here. My family feels very blessed to be here. my wife and I have really enjoyed Blacksburg and the Virginia Tech community. Coach Pry has been fantastic. Love being able to bounce ideas and thoughts off of that, but also get that perspective from a defensive head coach, as you're walking off the field from the practice, [saying] 'Hey, I really like this,' "I thought that put us in a little bit of a bind' or 'Hey, I feel like you're giving stuff away' with this or that and being able to use that opportunity to continue to grow within what we do offensively. And so, he's been tremendous in that way. Our practices atre very competitive. There's a defensive framework, as you can tell, the way it is laid out, which is a little bit different, obviously, for me. But I've enjoyed how all of that comes together and given us a chance to go work and get better. We've had a lot of different situations this fall camp an I think that's preparing our young men to be able to handle whatever is going to be thrown at us as we get into the fall and extended. So I've really enjoyed it and lik I said, [I] feel blessed to be here."