Everything From Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones at ACC Media Days
Today was the final day of ACC Media Days in Charlotte, NC, and one of the first teams up on the final day was Virginia Tech. One of the leaders of the 2025 Hokies team is going to be quarterback Kyron Drones, and he took the podium and discussed this year's team. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what he needs to do to reach his max potential...
"Just a level of consistency Coach Monte wants me to get to each and every day, the standard he sets me to. I just love our bond already, even though I've only been with him since January, me and him got so close, just him being a quarterback guy and he also offered me coming out of high school. So he's been wanting me to be his quarterback, and I'm just glad I get the opportunity with him."
2. On how he has grown in the offseason...
"How I feel like I've prepared, just being a better leader. Like you said, we got hella transfers coming in this pat off-season, and even though I was dealing with injuries, just being that more vocal leader, since I couldn't be out there for some of the weeks during workouts. Just trying to get back, when I did get my procedure done, trying to get back and lead by example, getting the guys to be a closer team. Like Coach said, this is the closest team I've been around for the past two years at Virginia Tech. It reminds me of my first year at Baylor, and then we had a good season there.
Yeah, just being a better leader, and then just the advice I'd give myself is just to keep going no matter what and don't really listen to the outside things and don't really care what other people say."
3. On the biggest focus for him and the offense heading into fall camp...
"Just being more consistent, being more explosive. Coach Monte infuses that confidence that we needed as an offense, just allowing us to go out there and play freer, faster and do a lot of things. My job is just get the ball to playmakers and let them go make plays for me."
4. On this year's offensive line...
"They've been doing a real good job. They've been doing extra workouts outside of the workouts we've been doing, just being in that extra meeting room with Coach Moore. I'm thankful that I got that line for me. I wouldn't want any other O-line in the country. But my best five is Johnny, Laith, Kyle, Montavious, Tommy. They've been doing really good things, and I'm excited I've got them in front."
5. On which quarterbacks bring out the best in him...
"I haven't got a chance to train with Tyrod yet so I don't know about him, but I would say I'm a lot self-motivated than anything. But training with Cam and Shedeur, you know, they compete in anything they do. So when I get with them in the summer, there's a lot of competitiveness back and forth, chipping and chirping there. So they really bring the best out of me."
6. On his leadership skills...
"I mean, you've just got to go out there, and even when you feel like you don't want to say anything, you've just got to go say it. Everybody knows I'm not that rah-rah screaming type of guy. I've got my own way of being a leader. You've just got to know who you're talking to, know if you've got a person next to you that you can yell at and get on somebody that they can take it. And then a person that can't really take, you've just got to go out there and talk and see what they've got going on."