Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech
Tomorrow marks the seventh game day of the season. In under 24 hours, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-1 ACC) will take on the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0) at 1 p.m. ET in Tech's second true road game of the year.
Below are score predictions from six of our writers in advance of tomorrow's Week 6 showdown:
Taylor Bretl: In their third ACC matchup of the season, the Hokies face what may be their toughest challenge yet in No. 13 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets bring a high-powered offense led by dual-threat quarterback Haynes King, who has totaled 758 passing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in five games. Georgia Tech is averaging 37 points per game and 27 points per game in conference play — defeating Clemson and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech continues to battle inconsistency. After an upset win at NC State, the Hokies stumbled at home as favorites, falling to Wake Forest. Virginia Tech’s offense is producing just 23.5 points per game, and their defensive struggles were evident in the Wake Forest loss, surrendering 30 points. With explosive playmakers and the advantage of playing at home, Georgia Tech is well-positioned to control the tempo.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 20
Jackson Caudell: If Virginia Tech can find a way to get their ground game going, play keep away, and stop Georgia Tech's ground game, they could make this closer than the experts think. Georgia Tech does not always play well as a double-digit favorite, but I think they have too much talent for the Hokies in Atlanta.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 23
James Duncan: It is hard to imagine a world where Virginia Tech leaves Atlanta with a victory. Georgia Tech, led by its dual-threat quarterback, Haynes King, are not only one of the best teams in the ACC, but one of the best in the country. Virginia Tech will have to rely on its run game to keep the ball out of Georgia Tech's hand and have long, sustained drives. But, with the players on Virginia Tech that have either transferred or are injured, it is going to be very unlikely that the Hokies will be victorious.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 35, Virginia Tech 14
Brett Holmes: It's hard to see this going Virginia Tech's way, based on Georgia Tech's run game and their scrappy style of play. If the Hokies have any chance of taking this game, going by Wake Forest's strategy is the best course of action. I don't think it'll be effective enough and have the Yellow Jackets winning by 12.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 16
Thomas Hughes: Though I think that the Hokies will come out and fight against No. 13 Georgia Tech, there's several factors leading me to lean with the Yellow Jackets. Running back Terion Stewart, a pivotal offensive weapon, is listed as questionable, and both offensive linemen Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows will not suit up this weekend. Even if Stewart can suit up this weekend, I think that Virginia Tech starts off this showdown on the back foot and utilizes a late touchdown to cover the spread for just the second tme this season.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 30, Virginia Tech 17
Kaden Reinhard: I believe this contest will spin fully in the way of the Yellowjackets, with signal caller Haynes King leading the offensive front for Georgia Tech. Last week against Wake Forest, Tech allowed Wake Forest’s quarterback Robby Ashford compile his best conference game this season, 256 passing yards and a touchdown on 61.6% completion percentage, all season highs in conference games for Ashford. King should have no problem replicating this success at home now against the Hokies defense. Mixed with the reoccuring offensive problems: looking for a defying running game without overusing one back, and the inconsistencies with Kyron Drones under center makes for a bad concoction against a ranked conference opponent.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 41, Virginia Tech 20