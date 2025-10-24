All Hokies

Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. California

Four of the team's writers offer up their picks for who claims tonight's Week 9 clash.

Thomas Hughes, Jackson Caudell, James Duncan, Kaden Reinhard

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Ga.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44).
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Ga.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight marks Virginia Tech's eighth contest of the season. At 7:30 p.m., Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2 ACC) will take on California (5-2, 2-1 ACC) in the Hokies' only weekday contest of the year.

Below are score predictions from four of our writers in advance of tonight's Week 9 showdown:

Jackson Caudell: I think that coming all the way across the country after nearly losing to a terrible North Carolina team is going to be tough for Cal. But should Virginia Tech really be this strong of a favorite? Perhaps. They are coming off a bye week and have played solidly since firing Brent Pry. Still, Cal has the advantage at quarterback and my trust isn't with the Hokies.

Final Score: California 24, Virginia Tech 20

James Duncan: Despite Virginia Tech being the favorite, I do think Cal will be able to pull of the victory Friday night. The Golden Bears and Hokies do not have the best of offenses so I think what it will come down to is who has a better defense, and I give Cal the edge. Cal is 4th in the ACC in passing yards allowed, so I think quarterback Kyron Drones and the rest of the offense will have to heavily rely on the run. Hokie running backs are going to need to have a strong game for Virginia Tech to come away with a win.

Final Score: California 27, Virginia Tech 20

Thomas Hughes: With Terion Stewart and Cam Seldon presumably returning to the lineup, Virginia Tech’s offense should get a much-needed boost. Seldon’s versatility as both a usable option at tailback and wideout could open up the Hokies’ attack, while Stewart’s physical running style gives them a dependable option on the ground. Still, I’m not convinced it’ll be enough. California’s defense has quietly been one of the ACC’s most disciplined units and I think that balance on both sides of the ball gives them the edge. Even with Seldon back in action, I think the Golden Bears will make enough stops to leave Blacksburg with the win.

Final Score: California 24, Virginia Tech 21

Kaden Reinhard: I think the Hokies narrowly edge out the Golden Bears in a close contest in Lane. The bye week that Virginia Tech is coming off is a huge advantage for a squad that needed a reset after the Georgia Tech loss, ending an eight-week stretch that had no byes to open the season. The emphasis on the Hokies coming away with a victory will be in stopping the run game against Cal; junior tailback Kendrick Raphael is sixth in the ACC in rushing yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Tech’s defense held the conference-leading rusher Hollywood Smothers to a mere 67 yards; look for the same if the Hokies want to command the game from start to finish.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Virginia Tech 24

