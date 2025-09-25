Five NFL Coaches Virginia Tech Football Could Consider for Its Next Head Coach
Virginia Tech is at a crossroads as it searches for its new football head coach. While the school could take a more traditional route and hire someone who is currently coaching college football, they could also look to the next level and hire someone at the NFL level. Hiring an NFL coach could bring in a fresh look at how to build Virginia Tech and bring in pro-level strategies at the college level.
Here are five current NFL coaches that Virginia Tech could consider.
No. 1: Joe Brady - Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills
Joe Brady is quickly becoming one of the young, bright offensive minds in the NFL. He took over as offensive coordinator in Buffalo in November 2023, following Ken Dorsey's firing. In the 27 games that he has been the playcaller, the Bills have averaged just over 30 points a game.
Not only has he had success in the NFL, but he has also achieved success in college. In 2019, Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU. That Tigers team is widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in college football history, led by now NFL stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. So while Brady's college coaching years are limited, it is quite impressive.
No. 2: Kliff Kingsbury - Offensive Coordinator, Washington Commanders
Despite being just 46 years old, Kliff Kingsbury has had a lot of experience and success at both the collegiate and professional levels. He took over as offensive coordinator for the Commanders last year, and under his leadership, Washington has one of the most explosive and innovative offenses in the league.
Kingsbury is often praised for his ability to develop quarterbacks. In his career, he has worked with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and now Jayden Daniels in Washington. That sort of pedigree could be invaluable for Virginia Tech.
What makes Kingsbury a long-shot candidate is that if he continues on his success of last year's Commanders offense, he will likely be one of, if not the top, head coaching candidates in the NFL. He was already one of the top names to look out for last offseason, but elected to stay in Washington.
No. 3: Vance Joseph - Defensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos
Vance Joseph brings a lot of NFL coaching experience to the table. He has been a coach in the NFL since 2005, spending time in San Francisco, Houston, Cincinnati, Miami and Arizona. Since 2023, he has served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. Denver had one of the most feared defenses last year, led by Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen and Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.
Joseph has not coached in college since 2004, when he was Bowling Green's defensive backs coach. But Joseph's NFL experience, combined with his leadership, could make him an intriguing candidate in Blacksburg. He could bring the Hokies back to a brand of football led by a feared defense that can dominate the ACC.
No. 4: Robert Saleh - Defensive Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers
Robert Saleh returned to San Francisco to be the defensive coordinator of the 49ers after a few years as the head coach of the New York Jets. Saleh is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL. Saleh is known for his high-energy leadership and his ability to get the most out of his players, especially his pass rushers.
In his first run with the 49ers, Saleh helped construct San Francisco's high-powered defense that led them to a Super Bowl in 2019.
For Virginia Tech, Saleh might be an interesting option due to his success coaching defense. One of the variables it will have to consider is whether Saleh's poor run as a head coach of the Jets was due to him or because of the dysfunction of the Jets organization.
No. 5: Jeff Hafley - Defensive Coordinator, Green Bay Packers
Ever since Green Bay hired Jeff Hafley in 2024, the Packers' defense has been one of the best in the NFL. In his first season, the Packers allowed just under 20 points per game. A big part of Hafley's defensive scheme is being able to cause turnovers. The Packers caused the fourth-most turnovers in the NFL.
Hafley also knows the ACC very well and the challenges it brings; he served as Boston College's defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023. For Virginia Tech, Hafley brings a good balance of pro-level coaching experience along with collegiate experience. However, at the college level, Boston College's best year under him finished with a 7-6 record. That could move Virginia Tech in a different direction away from Hafley.