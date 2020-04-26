AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Virginia Tech Defensive End Trevon Hill Signs with the New England Patriots

RyanHartman45

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill did not have the luxury of hearing his name called during the all virtual NFL draft, but he will still get his chance with an NFL franchise. He will join former Hokies teammate Dalton Keene with the New England Patriots.

Tech fans will have many positive memories associated with Trevon Hill, but unfortunately a good deal of negative ones as well, due to off-field incidents that occurred while he was enrolled at Virginia Tech.  

Hill was a productive defensive end for the Hokies in a little over two years of playing time in Blacksburg, recording 94 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015, before playing 13 games in both 2016 and 2017. 

He participated in three games during the 2018-19 season, before being dismissed from the team following a halftime argument with a member of the Virginia Tech coaching staff in the September 2018 upset loss to ODU.   

Despite dismissing him from the team, head coach Justin Fuente allowed Hill to keep his scholarship in order to graduate and have an opportunity to pursue his dream of playing college football elsewhere in 2020. 

Hill eventually elected to head south and play for Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes in his final year of eligibility this past football season. He continued to rub some Tech fans the wrong way when he then threw up the “U” hand-sign when walking across the stage after graduating from Virginia Tech in May of 2019. 

Hill is self-admittedly a passionate person and player. However, he had a spin of positivity regarding his time at Virginia Tech in an interview with Richmond Times Dispatch reporter Mike Barber saying, “I love Virginia Tech with all my heart. I’m a Hokie for life. But at the end of the day, I got my degree, I’m graduating and now I’m moving on to the U.’’

Hill will join Nick Coe out of Auburn as the second defensive end picked up in undrafted free agency by the Patriots.  

Remembered as one of the more polarizing Hokies in recent memory, Hill will still have his shot at making an NFL roster in 2020. Tech fans and Patriot fans alike will be intrigued to see Hill’s transition to New England, as he tries to earn a roster spot by adapting to the “Patriot Way.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, who are some Virginia Tech Hokies who could hear their names called in 2021?

Ricky LaBlue

What will Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene's rookie contract look like?

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was selected as the 101st pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. What will his new contract look like?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Assessing the Fit of Grad Transfer Cordell Pemsl

Virginia Tech added frontcourt size with the addition of former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl. How does he fit with the Hokies?

Jay.anderson

by

mikem92

Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd signs with the Arizona Cardinals

After failing to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd landed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent

bmanning4

by

mikem92

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene is the right pick at the right time for the New England Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene brings positional versatility that will be coveted by the New England Patriots for years to come

Mike McDaniel

Kentucky star QB Lynn Bowden Jr. gets away with punching Virginia Tech player in face during Belk Bowl pre-game warmups

Should Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. have been allowed to play in Belk Bowl after this punch to face of VT player pregame?

Sean Labar

by

GBo

These stats & figures from Hokies' Justin Fuente prove he's underappreciated and underrated

Virginia Tech Football: These Stats Show Why Hokies' HC Justin Fuente Deserves More Appreciation Than He Is Getting

Sean Labar

by

Hokie Mark

Sources: Why Justin Fuente Chose to Stay at VT

These are the reasons VT Football Coach Justin Fuente chose to stay as Hokies' Head Coach instead of leaving for Baylor

Sean Labar

by

Pkruppert

Is Current Chiefs, Former Hokies’ DB Kendall Fuller Headed For A Reunion With Washington Redskins In Free Agency?

Is Current Chiefs, Former Hokies’ DB Kendall Fuller Headed For A Reunion With Washington Redskins In Free Agency?

Sean Labar

by

Rroland77