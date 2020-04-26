Former Virginia Tech Defensive End Trevon Hill Signs with the New England Patriots

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill did not have the luxury of hearing his name called during the all virtual NFL draft, but he will still get his chance with an NFL franchise. He will join former Hokies teammate Dalton Keene with the New England Patriots.

Tech fans will have many positive memories associated with Trevon Hill, but unfortunately a good deal of negative ones as well, due to off-field incidents that occurred while he was enrolled at Virginia Tech.

Hill was a productive defensive end for the Hokies in a little over two years of playing time in Blacksburg, recording 94 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015, before playing 13 games in both 2016 and 2017.

He participated in three games during the 2018-19 season, before being dismissed from the team following a halftime argument with a member of the Virginia Tech coaching staff in the September 2018 upset loss to ODU.

Despite dismissing him from the team, head coach Justin Fuente allowed Hill to keep his scholarship in order to graduate and have an opportunity to pursue his dream of playing college football elsewhere in 2020.

Hill eventually elected to head south and play for Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes in his final year of eligibility this past football season. He continued to rub some Tech fans the wrong way when he then threw up the “U” hand-sign when walking across the stage after graduating from Virginia Tech in May of 2019.

Hill is self-admittedly a passionate person and player. However, he had a spin of positivity regarding his time at Virginia Tech in an interview with Richmond Times Dispatch reporter Mike Barber saying, “I love Virginia Tech with all my heart. I’m a Hokie for life. But at the end of the day, I got my degree, I’m graduating and now I’m moving on to the U.’’

Hill will join Nick Coe out of Auburn as the second defensive end picked up in undrafted free agency by the Patriots.

Remembered as one of the more polarizing Hokies in recent memory, Hill will still have his shot at making an NFL roster in 2020. Tech fans and Patriot fans alike will be intrigued to see Hill’s transition to New England, as he tries to earn a roster spot by adapting to the “Patriot Way.”