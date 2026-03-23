Four-Star QB Andre Adams Lists Virginia Tech In Final Five Ahead Of April 11 Commitment

The Hokies are in the hunt for Class of 2027 signal-caller Andre Adams. The rising senior quarterback included Virginia Tech as one of his final five schools, alongside Auburn, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and N.C. State.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback from Antioch, Tennessee, is listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports, and a four-star by the 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

On 247Sports' main rankings, he is ranked as the No. 22 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 14 recruit in the state of Tennessee. On the composite rankings, he stacks up as the No. 175 recruit nationally, the No. 15 quarterback and the No. 8 player from Tennessee. Rivals currently ranks him as the No. 165 player in the nation, the 15th-highest quarterback and the No. 7 Tennessee recruit, with a four-star overall rating of 91.22.

Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say on Adams in his scouting report, which was published on Dec. 17, 2025:

"Elastic dual-threat quarterback with natural playmaking ability that looks destined to play in an RPO-heavy attack with his athleticism. Got better and better as junior campaign progressed and threw for over 300 yards in six of his final seven games. That included a record-breaking performance in which he totaled 714 yards of offense. Can get the ball out quickly and accurately to the intermediate level. Will challenge defenses vertically, but is more of a touch passer in the deeper third. Crafty on the move and will drop the elbow to throw around coverage. Constantly extends plays with his legs as he dances away from pressure and buys himself time. Dangerous in the red zone as he can beat defenders to the pylon with his speed. Far from a complete product, but flashes have been extremely encouraging as he gets ready to embark on his senior campaign. Projects as a potential starter at the Power Four level with plenty of redeeming qualities."

In his sophomore year, per 247Sports, Adams accumulated 2,121 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns while adding 781 rushing yards (101 carries) and 11 scores on the ground. Last year, he finished the season witha 9-2 record and led Antioch High School to the Tennessee Division I Class 6A playoffs for the third year in a row.

Adams completed 174 of his 245 passes, logging 3,418 passing yards, 35 passing tocuhdowns and only one interception. Against Centennial high school, he set the TSAA single-game record with 714 total yards (507 passing yards, 207 rushing yards).

Virginia Tech currently has five quarterbacks on its roster:

Ethan Grunkemeyer (r-So.)

Bryce Baker (r-Fr.)

AJ Brand (r-Fr.)

Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.)

Troy Huhn (Fr.)

Adams is set to announce his decision on April 11.