How Could Virginia Tech Upset Miami on Friday?
Virginia Tech beating Miami as a big underdog seems like a tall task considering how the Hokies have looked this season, but crazier things have happened—especially in the ACC.
In recent memory, of course, there's the upset of #2 Clemson when Syracuse defeated the Tigers in 2017. Clemson was a 21-point favorite heading into the game, and plenty of writers wrote the Orange off.
There's just one key thing that the 2024 Virginia Tech Hokies need to do to etch their name in ACC history--alongside some of the biggest upsets in conference history.
Be Explosive
This seems overly simple, but there's a method behind the madness. Looking at the upset mentioned above of Clemson, Syracuse utilized some of their best play calls of the entire 2017 season, with every touchdown drive, besides the first drive, ending in four plays or less.
How can Virginia Tech do this? It's pretty straightforward, use your key players! Brent Pry and his staff have to find ways to get Bhayshul Tuten open in space, scheme ways to get Jaylin Lane open, and run the ball with Kyron Drones.
Tuten is probably the most essential to this plan, but a little bit of luck is crucial too. When analyzing the Clemson-Syracuse game, one play stood out.
Ervin Phillips' 66-yard touchdown where he was left untouched by the Clemson defense, Virginia Tech needs at least one play similar to this one. Miami is, on paper, the better team, but if the 'Canes' are asleep at the wheel, that is how the Hokies can upset Miami.
This upset is possible, no matter what advanced metrics say otherwise, the Hokies will travel to South Beach, and hopefully get the season back on track as they enter conference play.
The Hokies opened up as massive underdogs in the betting market and Bill Connelly's SP+ projects Virginia Tech to lose the game vs the Hurricanes by a score of 38-19 and Miami has an 88% chance to win the game.
Virginia Tech opened as a 17.5-point underdog vs the Hurricanes and the total is set at 54.5.
Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7:30 on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN.
