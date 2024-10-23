How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech is set to face one of their hardest opponents all year in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The main storyline heading into the TechMo Bowl are the question marks surrounding Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King's status. King was held out of the Yellow Jackets' game against No. 12 Notre Dame with an apparent shoulder injury.
On Tuesday, head coach Brent Key pushed back when questions arose about King's status for Saturday's game.
"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
- Analyst: Mark Herzlich
- Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -10; Over/Under 51.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -355, Rutgers +280
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
