Kemari Copeland Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
From the opening snap, defensive tackle Kemari Copeland made it clear he was going to be a problem for California’s offense. On the Golden Bears’ very first play from scrimmage, he broke through the line and brought down quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapoutele for an emphatic sack, a statement that set the tone for what became a career night.
From that point on, Copeland was an enforcer in the trenches, consistently collapsing the pocket and forcing hurried throws. His relentless motor carried through regulation and into double-overtime. By the final whistle, he had piled up seven total tackles — four solo and three for a loss — and a career-best three sacks, spearheading a defensive performance that kept the Hokies within striking distance all night.
"He's doing everything we asked him to do," said Virginia Tech's starting quarterback Kyron Drones, on Copeland's efforts Friday. "He was set back last year, and now he's trying to unleash it all, and he has the last five games to go do that. So, him having these three sacks is good and great for us. I'm glad he's on our team."
Copeland became the first Virginia Tech defensive tackle to record three sacks in a single game since J.C. Price — now the Hokies defensive line coach — accomplished the feat in 1995,according to Virginia Tech Athletics.
On Monday, Copeland was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week — his first career conference honor. In a Hokies defense depleted by injuries and transfers, Copeland has emerged as the anchor, consistently delivering on the defensive line.
"[Faith has] been a key factor," Copeland said. "Like losing our coach, all that stuff, just keeping my faith, keeping faith in the team, it definitely helped us out a lot."
Copeland is the first Virginia Tech player this season to make the ACC Player of the Week list. The trio of sacks marked a career-high for Copeland at any point in his collegiate career, showcasing his development into one of the ACC’s most disruptive edge rushers.
"It means everything," Copeland said of what his performance meant to him. "My whole life I've been working so hard and trusting in God and thinking when that game is gonna happen. Because in practice, I make plays a ton. I got to show it out here, having trusting our teammates, my coaches. Luckily I got out here, put on the show."
Virginia Tech football will play next against Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the ACC Network.