Skip to main content
All Hokies

Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Clemson

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Tech Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech football squares off with Clemson tonight in Memorial Stadium, looking for its first victory against the Tigers since 2007. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Football