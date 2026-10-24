Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Clemson
Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
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CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech football squares off with Clemson tonight in Memorial Stadium, looking for its first victory against the Tigers since 2007. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
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THOMAS HUGHES
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05