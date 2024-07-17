National Analayst Names Kyron Drones as the Hokies X-Factor for the 2024 Season
Virginia Tech’s offense is in a great space currently. Kyron Drones is poised to lead the Hokies back to true contention in the ACC, with an easy schedule at that. Virginia Tech has done an amazing job at returning talent on offense as well, returning at least 90% of their production on offense from last season. The offense should be due for a jump too, most of the big play contributors from last year have returned, and guys like Ali Jennings are returning from injury. Kyron Drones has to be happy as the quarterback, since he has weapons everywhere on the field. From Nick Gallo, to Bhayshul Tuten, to Jaylin Lane; there’s a lot to be excited about.
ESPN recently debuted their X factors list for every top 25 college team in the country. ESPN defined a x-factor as “one thing [or player] that will carry the greatest weight in determining whether the season will be great, good or a disappointment”. There were a few players that immediately came to mind for Virginia Tech, but here’s what ESPN had to say:
“QB. It is hard to call Drones an X-factor since he is the most well-known player on the team. But there is no question what happens with Virginia Tech this year depends on how well Drones plays after a second-half surge in 2023 sent expectations for this season soaring. The Hokies return a whopping 90% of their offensive production from a year ago, and it all starts with Drones, who threw for 2,084 yards and ran for another 818 last year. There is plenty of room for improvement, starting with his completion percentage (58.2%) and efficiency. If he lives up to the hype, Virginia Tech should absolutely be an ACC contender this season.”
Drones is most certainly the most key player for Virginia Tech’s success in the upcoming season. Drones is well on his way to a very solid season, Drones only started fourteen games last year, but still accounted for almost 3,000 yards in total.
Kyron Drones is an absolute beast, and he knows that he can succeed at the next level as well. When he addressed the media during the spring he was quoted as saying, “There’s no such thing as somebody being perfect, but I try to be the best I can be. I do hold myself to a certain standard and I’ve been like that all my life. Being hard on myself. I know sometimes it’s not as good as to be too hard on yourself, but that’s just the way I am. I hold myself to a certain standard that nobody else will hold me to.”
That is definitely the mentality you want out of your starting quarterback. Drones carries himself with confidence, and will most certainly be a key factor in the offense for Brent Pry. This is the first time in a while that the trust of your quarterback is at an all-time high, you can trust Drones to do absolutely anything. The offense is run through Kyron Drones, and I think fans are absolutely fine with that.