Four-Star Running Back Messiah Mickens Commits To Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech and James Franklin have officially landed their first recruit of the Franklin era, securing four-star running back Messiah Mickens.
Mickens is a top-210 player in the country and a top-10 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He was previously committed to Penn State before decommitting and reopening his recruitment. He is the second four-star of the Hokies' 2026 class, alongside quarterback Cole Bergeron.
He recently put out a top three that included Indiana, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. Despite that, he took a visit to Virginia Tech during their 34-17 loss against Miami; that turned the tides for the better when it came to his outlook on Virginia Tech.
What turned the tides fully for Virginia Tech is that Oklahoma was able to flip four star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. from Texas A&M.
After that flip to Oklahoma, Mickens was Virginia Tech's recruit to lose, and they held on.
Over his career, Mickens is a near-4000-yard rusher, including two 1,000-yard seasons during his freshman and junior seasons. He failed to reach 1,000 yards as a sophomore and senior due to him playing less games.
Over his high school career. he has 18 100-yard games with 62 touchdowns, marking an average of 1.4 touchdowns per game over his high school career. He also averages 8.1 yards per carry over his career and averaged 9.2 in his Sophomore season.
He occasionally lined up at receiver in high school as well, averaging 13.1 yards per catch with six touchdowns and 655 total yards, tallying over 4500 scrimmage yards throughout his high school career. He fumbled just three times in high school with one more game to play in their state championship as of Nov. 25.
He also played on the defensive side of the ball in high school, and he was even dominant there. In all 45 career games, he played on both sides of the ball, notching 135 total tackles with 58.5 tackles for loss and 26 sacks.
Mickens knows what it takes to win as well. During games that Mickens played, his team went 34-9. They have one more game to play this season on Friday.
This is a big time get for Franklin and Co., as Mickens is a top level recruit with offers from all over the country, including Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, and more.
Getting a big recruit like this can really continue building momentum into Franklin's first offseason at Virginia Tech, where he will have to naviagate the transfer portal to build a team that will be able to win quickly next year.