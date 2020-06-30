AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Pick Six Previews Names Seven Hokies to Pre-Season All-ACC Team

Mike McDaniel

Pick Six Previews released its Pre-Season All-ACC Team on Tuesday and Virginia Tech was well-represented on the all-conference team.

Virginia Tech boasts seven players on the Pre-Season All-ACC Team, which is tied for third in the conference with North Carolina and Pittsburgh. Boston College was second with eight selections, and Clemson, unsurprisingly, led the way for the ACC with 11 selections - highlighted by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

The Hokies had four selections to the First-Team, which included offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Lecitus Smith, as well as linebacker Rayshard Ashby and cornerback Caleb Farley.

Linebacker Dax Hollifield was the lone Hokies' representative on the Second-Team, while wide receiver Tre Turner and cornerback Jermaine Waller were named to the Third-Team.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed from the list, as Pick Six opted to select Trevor Lawrence to the First-Team, Sam Howell to the Second-Team, and Louisville's Micale Cunningham to the Third-Team.

Hooker being left off Pre-Season All-ACC lists has been a common occurrence, likely due to him only starting for a little over half of the season as Tech's quarterback a year ago. If Hooker continues the strong play he displayed during the 2019-20 campaign, he'll find himself on the All-ACC Team at year-end, which would be quite the accomplishment in a very talented league of quarterbacks.

For the full breakdown of the Pre-Season All-ACC Team from Pick Six Previews, make sure to click here. They do great work across all of college football, and I really encourage you all to check them out. You'll be glad you did.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Virginia Tech LB target Jordan Poole delays commitment decision

2021 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole pushes his commitment decision back from July 1st

Mike McDaniel

ESPN's Bill Connelly releases Virginia Tech football season prediction

ESPN's Bill Connelly released his ACC preview, which included a record prediction for Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The state of Virginia Tech's cornerbacks

Virginia Tech returns one of the top cornerback groups in the country heading into 2020-21

Stephen Newman

2021 3-star inside linebacker Isi Etute sets decision date

Etute, who listed Virginia Tech in his top three with NC State and West Virginia, will make his college decision in July

Mike McDaniel

Can Virginia Tech land 2021 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime?

After the commitment of QB Tahj Bullock earlier this month, can the Hokies swoop in and land a top running back prospect from New Jersey?

Mike McDaniel

Hokies make top 3 for 2021 3-star LB Isi Etute

Etute, who received an offer from Virginia Tech last week, holds the Hokies in high regard as he nears a decision

Mike McDaniel

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech’s Linebackers

The heart of the defense may just be the heart of the program and the strength of this season's team.

Stephen Newman

Caleb Farley named Second-Team Pre-Season All-American by The Sporting News

Farley is one of the nation's top defensive backs heading into 2020, per The Sporting News

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick is 40

Legendary Hokies quarterback Michael Vick is 40. We're all officially old.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech’s Ian Seymour Inks His Rookie Contract With the Tampa Bay Rays

The 57th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft has signed his first major league contract.

Stephen Newman