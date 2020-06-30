Pick Six Previews Names Seven Hokies to Pre-Season All-ACC Team

Pick Six Previews released its Pre-Season All-ACC Team on Tuesday and Virginia Tech was well-represented on the all-conference team.

Virginia Tech boasts seven players on the Pre-Season All-ACC Team, which is tied for third in the conference with North Carolina and Pittsburgh. Boston College was second with eight selections, and Clemson, unsurprisingly, led the way for the ACC with 11 selections - highlighted by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

The Hokies had four selections to the First-Team, which included offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Lecitus Smith, as well as linebacker Rayshard Ashby and cornerback Caleb Farley.

Linebacker Dax Hollifield was the lone Hokies' representative on the Second-Team, while wide receiver Tre Turner and cornerback Jermaine Waller were named to the Third-Team.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed from the list, as Pick Six opted to select Trevor Lawrence to the First-Team, Sam Howell to the Second-Team, and Louisville's Micale Cunningham to the Third-Team.

Hooker being left off Pre-Season All-ACC lists has been a common occurrence, likely due to him only starting for a little over half of the season as Tech's quarterback a year ago. If Hooker continues the strong play he displayed during the 2019-20 campaign, he'll find himself on the All-ACC Team at year-end, which would be quite the accomplishment in a very talented league of quarterbacks.

For the full breakdown of the Pre-Season All-ACC Team from Pick Six Previews, make sure to click here. They do great work across all of college football, and I really encourage you all to check them out. You'll be glad you did.