Ranking The Three Most Likely All-ACC Offensive Players for Virginia Tech
Life is good if you're the Virginia Tech offense. Kyron Drones is being handed the keys, and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has worked magic under this offense. The Virginia Tech offense took a jump seemingly out of nowhere, going from 19.3 PPG in 2022, to 29.5 PPG in 2023.
This makes ranking such a list so hard. So many players contributed to VT's offensive explosion, but only one Hokies offensive player received such honors. This is not a bad thing however, it just means that many players will attribute to the Hokies' 2024 offense, and a lot of players might be equally good candidates at the end of the season.
Here's my take on the three student-athletes which I think have the best chance at all-conference honors.
3. Parker Clements
Virginia Tech struck gold with Parker Clements at right tackle. Admittedly, he was looked at as a player to take a flyer on. He was one of the lowest-rated recruits in Virginia Tech's 2020 recruiting class, but he has completely outshined expectations.
Clements first saw action in 2021, and it has been uphill ever since. Clements started all of VT's 13 games last season, all of which he played at tackle. He let up only three sacks in 830 snaps, and has been a cornerstone in Tech's offensive line.
If Virginia Tech can find a lot of success on offense, voters will probably feel obliged to vote for an offensive lineman, and Clements was the first that came to mind, followed closely by Kaden Moore.
2. Ali Jennings
Despite only playing in two games for Virginia Tech, Ali Jennings has received quite high praise from publications, coaches, and fans alike. Athlon Sports had Ali Jennings in their Preseason ACC Football 2024 All-Conference Third Team.
This is due to Jennings' super high ceiling. Before transferring to Va Tech after the conclusion of the 2022 season, Jennings spent two seasons at Old Dominion. In those two seasons, Jennings combined for over two thousand receiving yards, and fourteen touchdowns through the air. Jennings averaged 17.8 yards per catch in the 2022 season with Old Dominion, which would've been the highest for VT in the 2023 season.
Coming back from injury, I think Ali Jennings has a place as the possible number-one wide receiver for Kyron Drones. If Ali Jennings can out-produce other players in the receiving core, like Da'Quan Felton, Jennings will certainly be in the running for All-ACC Honors.
1. Bhayshul Tuten
This seems like a no-brainer number-one pick. Bhayshul received All-ACC Second Team honors last year and seems lined up to receive the same honors again.
In 2023, Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 863 yards, caught for 239 yards, and returned 19 kicks for 550 yards. That's a total of 1,633 all-purpose yards, and Tuten should reprise his role as RB1 and KR1 this year.
Tuten gives himself a very fair shot at an All-ACC First Team placement as an all-purpose back. Returning kicks give him such a big advantage, and returning two for a touchdown last year had to help. Do not be shocked if he lands on the first team, I think he brings a ton to the table and should be a no-brainer for voters.