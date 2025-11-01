Report: CFB Analyst States Talks Ongoing Between Virginia Tech and James Franklin
Former Penn State head coach James Franklin is engaged in talks with Virginia Tech for the Hokies' vacant head coaching position, college football analyst Pete Thamel reported on ESPN's College GameDay segment Saturday. Thamel added that there has been urgency from Virginia Tech to get a deal done early with the growing coaching market.
Thamel marks the first official reporting of the two sides being connected, but there have been rumblings about a potential hire throughout the week. 247Sports's Kolby Crawford reported earlier this week about the smoke between the Hokies and the former Nittany Lion, saying the prospect of the hiring is a real possibility and that the decision is Franklin's to make.
There is no doubt that this would be a home run signing for the Hokies. Franklin is one of the most experienced coaches available. He had a record of 104-42, with one Big Ten Championship in 2016. He was one game shy of a National Championship berth last season. In the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs, Penn State lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, 27-24.
This loss was an unfortunate stamp on a legacy that defined his tenure at Penn State. He struggled to win the big games. That Orange Bowl loss was his 13th consecutive loss to an opponent ranked top five of the AP Top 25 poll. An overtime loss to #6 Oregon became a sign of the times for Franklin and Penn State. Following an upset to UCLA and Northwestern, Penn State decided to part ways with its head coach of 11 years.
Franklin's recruiting profile is no joke, however, and almost subsides any worries about his performance. He turned the Nittany Lions into a recruiting powerhouse. Over the last couple of years, he's had classes ranked as high as eighth in the nation. He brought in a wealth of blue-chip athletes. Franklin also dominated the market in Virginia. Matthew Outen was one of the top recruits for the Hokies' Class of 2024 until Penn State came in last minute and got the four-star receiver flip during the 2024 season.
The Hokies haven't had one of the top classes in the ACC in a while. Franklin was able to stay at the top of both Big Ten and FBS ranks consistently. When a program produces players like Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons, that's a testament to the culture built.
Franklin is 4-21 against ranked opponents, but that doesn't mean he isn't a winner. 2022-2024 were all 10+ win campaigns.