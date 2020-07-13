The Virginia Tech Hokies are expanding the football coaching staff, as former linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow ('08-'12) is expected to join the program in a support staff role, sources told AllHokies.com on Monday.

A formal announcement is expected from the football program later this week.

Gouveia-Winslow, who was a three-year starter at linebacker and former team captain for the Hokies under Frank Beamer, has been serving as the Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator for Division III Brevard College in North Carolina.

Gouveia-Winslow has served on staff in varying capacities at Brevard College since 2017. Prior to Brevard, Gouveia-Winslow served as the defensive backs coach at Stone Bridge High School in Fairfax in 2014, and as the defensive line coach intern at the University of Hawaii in 2015.

Gouveia-Winslow, who is a Fairfax, Virginia native, will likely serve as another important piece to Tech's coaching staff as the Hokies try to improve recruiting in the state of Virginia.

With Gouveia-Winslow's knowledge of Northern Virginia, coupled with his experience as a contributing member to Virginia Tech's defense as a player, this could prove to be a very important hire to the Hokies for in-state recruiting.

While Gouveia-Winslow's formal title is yet to be seen, he will likely serve in a catch-all role on the defensive side of the football, assisting first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

It will be interesting to see how Gouveia-Winslow's role develops once he finds his niche, but it is clear that with him, Darryl Tapp, and Justin Hamilton, the Hokies are putting an emphasis on adding former players to the coaching staff who can add value both on the field and off.