All Hokies

SP+ Predicts Virginia Tech vs Marshall Final Score

Will the Hokies find a way to bounce back on Saturday when they face Marshall?

Jackson Caudell

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ali Jennings (0) scores off of a broken play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ali Jennings (0) scores off of a broken play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an embarrassing first game defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech comes home to try and get their first win of the seaosn. They will be facing Marshall on Saturday afternoon and the Hokies opened up as big favorites against the Thundering Herd, but they will have to play much better than they did on Saturday if they hope to get the win on Saturday.

Bill Connelly's SP+ has Virginia Tech winning on Saturday, but not by the projected margin. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Hokies as 19.5-point favorites, but SP+ has Virginia Tech winning 33-23. The projected 10-point margin is much lower than the oddsmakers have the game. SP+ gives Virginia Tech a 75% chance to win the game.

What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:

"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.

As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."

Can Virginia Tech bounce back on Saturday and show that they are a better team than they showed on Saturday?

Virginia Tech vs Marshall kicks off at 4:30 p.m ET on Saturday on the CW Network.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football