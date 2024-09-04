SP+ Predicts Virginia Tech vs Marshall Final Score
After an embarrassing first game defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech comes home to try and get their first win of the seaosn. They will be facing Marshall on Saturday afternoon and the Hokies opened up as big favorites against the Thundering Herd, but they will have to play much better than they did on Saturday if they hope to get the win on Saturday.
Bill Connelly's SP+ has Virginia Tech winning on Saturday, but not by the projected margin. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Hokies as 19.5-point favorites, but SP+ has Virginia Tech winning 33-23. The projected 10-point margin is much lower than the oddsmakers have the game. SP+ gives Virginia Tech a 75% chance to win the game.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
Can Virginia Tech bounce back on Saturday and show that they are a better team than they showed on Saturday?
Virginia Tech vs Marshall kicks off at 4:30 p.m ET on Saturday on the CW Network.