The Athletic Ranks Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones at No. 46 Nationally, No. 10 in ACC
The Athletic revealed their list of every starting quarterback in the FBS three days ago, slotting each signal-caller from No. 1 to No. 136. Virginia Tech's quarterback Kyron Drones slotted in at No. 46, tenth of the ACC's field generals. Drones ranked ahead of a quartet of new starters at established football programs: Alabama's Ty Simpson, Georgia's Gunner Stockton, Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Michigan's Bryce Underwood. The Hokies will play four of The Athletic's top 20 quarterbacks: LaNorris Sellers (No. 3), Carson Beck (No. 12), Diego Pavia (No. 15) and Haynes King (No. 16).
That strength of schedule only raises the stakes for Drones. For him to elevate his standing, he'll need to match or outplay some of the country's best collegiate quarterbacks.
Here's what The Athletic's take was on Drones:
"Drones’ physical talent is enticing. 'He’s 230 pounds of pure muscle,' an ACC personnel director said. 'He’s so hard to bring down.'
But as effective a runner as he is (1,154 yards, 11 TDs in the last two seasons), coaches want to know whether Drones can win through the air. His career completion rate is 59.4 percent.
'He's gonna have to prove he can play the position as a passer to be an all-around guy,' a Power 4 head coach said.
What's keeping Drones from a higher ranking isn't physical ability; rather, it's his health and refinement. To make the leap, Drones will need to show he can make more layered throws and read defenses at a higher level.
The 2025 season is pivotal for Drones, who has a real opportunity to establish himself as one of the ACC’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. But it also marks a make-or-break moment, both for him and for head coach Brent Pry. For Drones, it’s his final collegiate shot to prove he belongs in the NFL conversation. For Pry and his new-look staff, the pressure is on to unlock that potential and turn promise into production.