The Good, Bad and Ugly from Virginia Tech Football's 38-6 Victory vs. Wofford
The Hokies had every distraction possible going into their week four bout. A change in head coach, combined with the worst start since the 1987 season, dropped morale to an all-time low. A bounce back was much needed, and they did just that against Wofford.
With the Hokies finally in the win column, a massive weight has been lifted off the chest of the team and its fans. Virginia Tech did what they were supposed to do against a winless FCS opponent. That almost seemed like too much to ask, considering how the season had started. They handled business in front of a crowd that was much more full than anyone expected.
Here's the good, bad, and ugly for Virginia Tech from their week four blowout victory.
The Good: The Running Back Room
Nobody had a bad day in the running back room. The rotation was without Terion Stewart, but that meant a next-man-up mentality was a necessity.
Marcellous Hawkins looked like a man on a mission. He made an impact on a small workload. The only complaint that could be had is for him to be utilized in the redzone. He finished with 106 total yards on 15 touches, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on the ground. Another name that hasn't been thrown out a lot is P.J. Prioleau.
Despite him registering just three carries, he was a checkdown machine out of the backfield. He was by far Kyron Drones's favorite target, leading the team in both catches and yards. The basis of a gadget back in this offense could be something Montgomery continues to implement in the game plan. He stated after the game how Drones checking down wasn't a bad thing, attributing Wofford's emphasis on two-high safety looks to the favorability of short yardage throws. Prioleau took advantage of every opportunity and had a career day. Same with Coastal Carolina transfer Braydon Bennett, who got his first touchdown in maroon and orange.
The Bad: Drones' Yards per Attempt
Drones had by far his best outing of the year. He finished with a 185.6 passer rating, his highest since the Hokies' matchup against Stanford last season. He posted 324 total yards and four touchdowns on 84% efficiency. The big gripe with this, however, was the depth of these pass attempts.
There were a couple of big plays for the passing attack. Devin Alves had his first career reception and touchdown, followed by an outstanding one-handed grab. The longest play of the day was from P.J. Prioleau on one of his many checkdown receptions. There still hasn't been that true big-play ability like we've seen from Drones in the past. A plethora of yards came after the catch. While the less we see against opponents like Wofford could be better, there's still something missing from this offense. The Drones Strike; something that took Blacksburg by storm in 2023. Maybe Montgomery will let Drones loose through the air. Or a much more worrisome reality could be that Drones doesn't have the big play ability like they used to.
Nonetheless, this was still a great showing that Drones needed.
The Ugly: Anyone Lined Up Against Kemari Copeland
Copeland looked like an unstoppable force on Saturday.
There wasn't much from the Hokies that was ugly. However, Wofford looked lost in pass protection. The self-proclaimed Hulk of the Hokies' defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron. He was in the backfield more times than not. With the number of times he was winning matchups, he'd likely have to pay rent with how often he got to the quarterback. His relentless drive was shown on multiple plays, but nothing beats what was the play of the game.
Copeland turned into Danny Coale on his diving interception grab. Spinning off the left tackle in time to adjust to the tipped pass from Kody Huisman showed every inch of athleticism he has in his arsenal. The layout for the catch made fans double-take to make sure that wasn't tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston. Copeland is coming on for the Hokies and quickly becoming a must-watch name on the defensive line.