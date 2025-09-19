Three Predictions for Virginia Tech Football This Saturday vs. Wofford
Virginia Tech football kicks off its Week 4 clash against Wofford tomorrow on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. ET.
Here's three predictions for how I think that the Hokies (0-3) fare against the Terriers (0-3) tomorrow evening in Lane Stadium.
No. 1: Quarterback Kyron Drones leads the team in rushing.
This comes down to two main factors.
First, signal-caller Kyron Drones is at his most dangerous when he tucks the ball and takes off. When he’s in rhythm, he can turn broken plays into chunk gains. Second, the Hokies’ traditional rushing attack has been inconsistent. Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart have both shown flashes of being legitimate weapons, with stretches of physical and productive runs. But as a collective unit, Virginia Tech hasn’t established a rushing identity that forces defenses to respect it for four quarters. Drives stall too often, and the ground game lacks the sustained push needed to control tempo.
Because of those two realities, I don’t see the dynamic changing much against Wofford. The running backs may contribute in spurts, but the bulk of the ground production will once again come from Drones’ legs. I’ll predict that he leads the team in rushing for the third time in four contests,
No. 2: Ayden Greene eclipses 100 receiving yards.
Greene continued to show his explosiveness against Old Dominion, hauling in a 67-yard reception that once again highlighted his ability to stretch the field. The junior has quietly become one of the Hokies’ most reliable big-play threats, capable of flipping momentum with a single catch. This week, he’ll line up against a Wofford secondary that has struggled to contain opposing passing games, ranking No. 95 in the FCS in yards allowed through the air.
On paper, it’s a matchup that heavily favors Greene’s skill set. If Virginia Tech’s offense can establish rhythm early and give its quarterback time to throw, Greene should have opportunities to get behind the defense and create chunk plays. That kind of production could put him in position to record the second 100-yard receiving game of his career and further cement his role as a go-to option in the Hokies’ aerial attack.
No. 3: Virginia Tech wins, but not in a confidence-inspiring manner.
Virginia Tech’s offense has looked insipid and out of sync across the first three games, struggling to find any rhythm regardless of opponent. The coaching change at the top may alter the program’s overall direction, but it won’t immediately affect the playcalling — Philip Montgomery remains in charge of the offense. That continuity means fans shouldn’t expect a complete overhaul overnight, but this weekend’s matchup with Wofford provides a softer landing spot compared to the gauntlet the Hokies have already faced.
The Terriers’ defense has been steady against the run but vulnerable through the air, leaving opportunities for Virginia Tech to finally generate explosive plays. If the offensive line can give Kyron Drones time to throw and the backfield can establish just enough balance, the Hokies should be able to move the ball more consistently than they have in any of the first three contests.
I expect the numbers to reflect that improvement. A 350-yard day feels realistic: not an offensive breakout by any stretch, but a step in the right direction for a unit that desperately needs confidence. With Greene and the receiving corps having a chance to stretch the field against an overmatched secondary, Tech should finally string together some scoring drives and give the defense room to breathe.
The result won’t erase the frustration of an 0-3 start, but it should provide a temporary reprieve and a chance to reset before diving deeper into ACC play. My prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Wofford 7 — a three-score win that steadies this rocky ship, at least for a week.