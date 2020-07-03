AllHokies
U.S. Surgeon General: "If you want college football this fall, wear a mask"

Mike McDaniel

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to uproot daily life in the United States, the U.S. Government has attempted to put the emphasis back on the wearing of face masks in public places.

Wearing masks has been a point of contention among the general population as the country continues to try to curb the spread. However, with the number of cases rising in states that reopened business too early, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke out this week to try to encourage the public to exercise extra caution as we enter the July 4th holiday weekend.

"If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering. If you want a chance at prom next spring, wear a face covering...If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering," Adams told reporters during a White House press briefing.

Sports can be a catalyst for change, as we've seen so often throughout our lifetimes. Adams calling out fans of college football to take this virus seriously so that life can fully get back to normal is the latest example of just how powerful sports can be. 

Adams is hoping that fans, but more importantly, the entire population, will wear face coverings in public to curb the spread and make the return of sports and large gatherings as a whole, more realistic by the fall.

Regardless, be careful out there this holiday weekend. If you're out in public in places where there are large gatherings, wear a mask to protect those around you. Just taking a few extra precautions in public places will go a long way towards getting life back to normal sooner rather than later.

