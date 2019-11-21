Hokies Maven
Virginia Football Releases Hype Video For Commonwealth Cup vs. Virginia Tech Way Too Soon

Sean Labar

Timing is everything, and while Virginia football is a clear favorite against Liberty this weekend, Bronco Mendenhall and Co. should probably ensure the team focuses on the task directly in front of them. 

UVA’s social media department clearly isn’t sweating Liberty — a team that went toe-to-toe with Virginia in Charlottesville before falling by a touchdown. 

Mendenhall and the Cavaliers’ coaching department likely doesn’t have a major hand when it comes to social media from the official UVA accounts but it felt premature and strange to see a flashy, well-produced hype video focused solely on a game that isn’t taking place until Black Friday. 

Even weirder? The video was only posted to the official UVA Athletics account, but not on the UVA football account. This game is hyped and highlighted every season so this clearly isn’t a move to boost ticket sales. 

Virginia fans took to social media to question the premature posting, while Virginia Tech die-hards became instant trolls and lit up the comments with pro-Liberty tweets. 

Maybe UVA just wanted to beat Virginia Tech to the party as some type of odd rivalry tactic? Still, a bold but bizarre move. What if Liberty somehow pulls off the upset? Virginia will still have the same opportunity to clinch the ACC Coastal Division when the Commonwealth Cup clash takes place next week, but fans won’t be amused. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HokiesForever19
HokiesForever19

Typical UVA move. Let’s go Liberty!

