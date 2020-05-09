AllHokies
Virginia Tech Adds Depth to WR Room with Addition of Kansas Transfer Evan Fairs

Mike McDaniel

If there is one position where Virginia Tech football is thin (or at the very least unproven) heading into 2020, it's at wide receiver. 

Tech brings back contributors Tre Turner, Kaleb Smith, and Tayvion Robinson, but the loss of Damon Hazelton and former top prospect Jacoby Pinckney dealt a blow to the depth of the pass-catching unit for the Hokies heading into the new campaign.

As such, Virginia Tech has gone into the transfer portal once again to add veteran experience to the offense, with the addition of Kansas graduate transfer wide receiver, Evan Fairs.

Fairs, the son of former NFL linebacker Eric Fairs, failed to carve out a significant role as a wide receiver at Kansas, where he recorded 28 receptions for 392 yards and a touchdown over the course of four seasons with the Jayhawks.

However, the 6'3" 205 lbs. Fairs, may have found a comfortable landing spot in Blacksburg, as the Hokies are searching for a big-bodied receiver to stretch the field on the outside. In limited playing time, Fairs has shown the ability to make that happen.

Fairs is the third player to transfer into the program from Kansas over the last few seasons, joining former teammates Ryan Willis and Khalil Herbert as the latest to make the jump from Lawrence to Blacksburg.

While Fairs' career stats at Kansas set the bar low for his impact with the Hokies, he will have an opportunity to compete for a rotational role at the receiver position. 

If he fares well in fall camp, he could be a surprise contributor to an offense desperate for playmakers when the 2020-21 season kicks off. 

