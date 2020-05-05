AllHokies
Virginia Tech Adds Walk-On Transfer Linebacker Austin Rosa

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies added a veteran defender to their 2020 roster on Monday as Austin Rosa, formerly of Rutgers, was officially added to the roster.

News of the move was first reported by Mike Barber of the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

Rosa, a 5-foot-10, 213-pound linebacker, played in a total of 11 games over five seasons for the Scarlet Knights. Rosa is from Reading, Pennsylvania.  

At Virginia Tech, Rosa will be a walk-on for the 2020 roster and has one year of eligibility remaining.  

Rosa redshirted in 2015 and did not see any action in 2016. As a redshirt-sophomore in 2017, Rosa played three games. 

As a redshirt-junior in 2018, Rosa also played in three games. In 2019, Rosa played in a career-high five games, making four tackles.  

Rosa petitioned the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility, which he was granted. The 2020-21 season will be his sixth year of collegiate athletics.  

Linebacker is a position where the Hokies have plenty of talent and experience. All-ACC selection Rayshard Ashby is back, as is a fellow multi-year starter, Dax Hollifield. Tech has also promising younger players like Keshon Artis, Alan Tisdale and Amare Barno in the mix.

Rosa will add depth to the linebacker room, and will be a veteran presence who can step into the mix in the event of injury. He will also likely contribute on special teams for the Hokies this upcoming season. 

Rosa is a two-time Academic All-Big 10 honoree, and is a graduate from Rutgers' political science program. 

Per Virginia Tech’s official website, Rosa will wear No. 55 for the Hokies. 

