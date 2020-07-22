AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.


Officially, the titles for both former Hokies will be assistant directors of player personnel. 


Head coach Justin Fuente welcomed both back to Virginia Tech, per the school’s official website:


"We are excited that Corey and Jeron have returned to Blacksburg to serve as assistant directors of player personnel," Fuente said. 

"They both bring the skills and the talent we needed to add to our recruiting efforts. In addition to their vantage point as former Tech players, they also have a keen understanding of the type of individuals who fit our program and can succeed both academically and athletically at Virginia Tech." 


Gouveia-Winslow and Fuller are the latest former Hokies returning to Blacksburg to serve on Fuente’s staff. 

They join defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp, quality control coach Jack Tyler and support staff members, Ryan Shuman and Pierson Prioleau as former players now involved with the football program. 


Gouveia-Winslow played at Virginia Tech from 2009-12 and started parts of three seasons at whip linebacker. He finished his playing career in Blacksburg as a team captain in 2012. He played his high school football at Stone Bridge High in Ashburn, Va., and is the son of former NFL linebacker, Kurt Gouveia. 


Gouveia-Winslow began his coaching career at Stone Bridge High following his graduation at Virginia Tech, before going to Hawaii as a coaching intern. Since 2017, he has coached with Brevard College in North Carolina.


It didn’t take long for him to start working on the class of 2022 via his Twitter. 


Fuller played at Virginia Tech from 2010-12. He redshirted in 2010 after transferring from Kansas, where he was a star on the track team. In 2011, Fuller played sparingly, finishing the season with just two catches. However, in 2012, he would become a starter and caught 43 passes for 815 yards and six touchdowns.


He was a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions where he would spend almost four seasons. He spent parts of two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before he was released in November 2017.
He began his coaching career with Central Michigan in 2018, where he was a part of the same staff as Tapp. He, of course, is one of the famous Fuller brothers who all played in the NFL and attended Virginia Tech. 


While Gouveia-Winslow and Fuller can’t travel as a part of their recruiting positions, the expectation is they will play a major role in recruiting. Gouveia-Winslow is from a part of the state where the Hokies have struggled and would like to gain more traction.
Fuller’s NFL experience is a nice bonus, too. 


The addition of both is a good move by Fuente. The Hokies needed additional help on the support staff, but for this to be deemed a success, recruiting must improve over the rest of this cycle and for the 2022 class. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Report: Power 5 conferences working to finalize COVID-19 testing protocols

According to a report from SI's Ross Dellenger, the Power 5 conferences are working to finalize uniform testing procedures for fall sports

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Markevious Brown is an SI All-American candidate

Brown, a 4-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Rayshard Ashby named to Butkus Award watch list

Ashby, who is one of the ACC's top linebackers, has been named to the Butkus Award watch list, which honors the nation's top player at the position

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech leads ACC with four selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

SI Publishers selected the ACC All-Conference Team, and the Hokies were well-represented

Mike McDaniel

Social media helps former Hokies running back J.C. Coleman find old jersey

Former Virginia Tech running back J.C. Coleman searched for an old game-worn jersey. Twitter helped him find it.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit Jalen Stroman is an SI All-American Candidate

Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of former Virginia Tech defensive back Greg Stroman, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies picked third in the Coastal by Phil Steele

Virginia Tech returns a talented squad this fall, but are picked behind UNC and Miami in the Coastal by Phil Steele

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92