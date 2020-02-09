AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Stats & Figures Prove Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente Is One of The Most Underrated & Underappreciated Coaches in College Football

Sean Labar

Great college football coaches don't come around often. Names like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer resonate almost immediately. Then there are the young savants, poised for greatness like Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. 

While nobody will argue Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente belongs in the upper-tier of the FBS ranks, there's been a strange, almost surreal disconnect between the fan base and Fuente over the years. For a coach who has had multiple requests to interview for vacancies at bigger programs, one would think Hokie Nation would be grateful for its leader. 

Shockingly, that hasn't been the case. It's a fan base that's hot and cold on Fuente, but certainly divided. 

It certainly feels like the Virginia Tech head coach is revered on the national level and here are some numbers that point to why many Hokies' fans take Fuente for granted. 

Fuente_J_19FB_fu_DK_0036R
Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente 

- 33-20 overall record at VT, 20-12 in ACC,  (59-43)  career record as FBS HC

- Fuente is second in the ACC in wins for a coach after four seasons (33) only to Clemson's Dabo Swinney (36) 

- 4 consecutive Bowl appearances to extend Virginia Tech's streak to 27, the longest active Bowl streak in the nation

- Fuente's 33 wins in his first four seasons in Blacksburg are the most of any VT head football coach in program history 

- In just four seasons in Blacksburg, Fuente earned ACC Coach of the Year Honors twice  (2014,2016)- The Hokies have finished in the Top 25 twice in Fuente’s three seasons at the helm in Blacksburg. 

- Tech finished the 2016 season ranked No. 16 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll and concluded the 2017 season at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll

- The Hokies have produced the top three passing seasons in school history since Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen arrived at Tech - 2016 (261.4 ypg), 2018 (253.8 ypg) and 2017 (239.5 yp

Fuente boasts a 19-7 record at home in Lane Stadium & a 12-8 record on the road while at VT

aec223bb35dec27cb3f476b0ed995f4f

Fuente's prowess for developing quarterbacks and maximizing their potential can't be understated. He's leaned on four different starting QBs in each of his four seasons at VT and the results are astounding 

JEROD EVANS (2016)
Under Fuente's guidance and offensive system, the JUCO transfer set VT single-season records for TD passes (29), passing yards (3,546) and total offense (4,392) in 2016.

Josh Jackson (2017) 
Set a VT freshman single-season and led all FBS freshmen with 2,991 yards in 2017, while his 20 TD passes, 135.2 rating, 59.6 completion percentage and 255.0 ypg of total offense ranked second nationally among FBS freshmen. 

Ryan Willis (2018)
Finished 2018 with 24 TD passes, the second-best seasonal mark in VT history. His 226.3 passing ypg ranked fourth, while his 3,070 yards of total offense ranked seventh. 

Hendon Hooker (2019)
After making the bold decision, the Hokies' entire team was ignited winning 6 of its final 8 games and positioning Fuente's unit to com

pete for the ACC Coastal crown after a lackluster start. In just 8 starts under center, Hooker fnished 2018 with 24 TD passes, the second-best seasonal mark in VT history. His 226.3 passing ypg ranked fourth, while his 3,070 yards of total offense ranked seventh. 

justin-fuente-has-memphis-rolling-ucla-faces-tough-road-without-star-myles-jack

MEMPHIS

  • Compiled a 19-6 record in his final two seasons at Memphis, guiding the Tigers to back-to-back bowl berths after inheriting a program that went 5-31 in three years before his arrival.
  • Unanimous selection as 2014 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year when he led Memphis to its first conference title since 1971.
  • Guided Memphis to a 15-game winning streak that included a 37-24 win over No. 13 Ole Miss (10/17/15).
  • Memphis posted a 9-3 regular season mark in 2015, capped by a 63-0 win vs. SMU in Fuente’s finale as the Tigers’ head coach.
  • The Tigers concluded a 10-3 season in 2014 with a 55-48 double-OT triumph over BYU in the Miami Beach Bowl, the first 10-win season for the Tigers since 1938.
  • Fuente’s final game as Memphis head coach was a 63-0 win vs. SMU (11/28/15). QB Paxton Lynch tied an FBS record with seven touchdown passes in the first half of that game. Lynch threw for a school-record 28 TD passes on the 2015 season.
  • Memphis outscored its opponents by an average margin of 20.7 points per game during a run of 15 consecutive wins from 2014-15, scoring 652 points (43.5 ppg), while allowing only 341 (22.7 ppg).
  • Memphis scored 471 points in 2014, shattering the old school record of 430 points set in 2004, while allowing a mere 19.5 points per game, a figure that ranked 11th among FBS squads.
  • The Tigers went +11 (31 takeaways/20 giveaways) in the turnover column in 2014, finishing the campaign ranked in both the AP Top 25 and in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Polls, a first in school history.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Football: Mutual Interest Between Youngstown State Transfer Justus Reed And The Hokies

Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed has been in contact with Virginia Tech, he told Sports Illustrated.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Kicker Joey Slye Re-Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for the 2020 season.

Michael McDaniel

Everything Virginia Tech Basketball Coach Mike Young Said After Hokies ACC Loss To Georgia Tech

VT front man Mike Young tried to stay optimistic while noting fixable errors after Virginia Tech’s road ACC loss to Georgia Tech

Sean Labar

Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech Basketball Q&A With SI's Matt McGavic

Ahead of Virginia Tech's match-up with Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, we caught up with Matt McGavic of SI's All Yellow Jackets to discuss the state of GT basketball.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Social Media Reaction to Kendall Fuller's Super Bowl Clinching Interception

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kendall Fuller clinched the first Super Bowl in 50 years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how his former teammates and coaches reacted to the play.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Top WR Transfer Target Obi Obialo Chooses Oklahoma

Marshall graduate transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo spurns Virginia Tech, chooses to transfer to Oklahoma

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: 3 Things We Learned From The Loss to #5 Florida State

Virginia Tech dropped their third-straight game on Saturday in a home loss to #5 Florida State. Here's three things we learned from the loss to the Seminoles.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: The Hokies Are Struggling, And They Need Landers Nolley to Play Better

It's been a struggle of late for Virginia Tech basketball, and Landers Nolley's inconsistency is a major reason why

Michael McDaniel

VT Cornerback Caleb Farley Should Be Top DB In ACC After Breakout 2019 Season

Hokies DB Caleb Farley Just May Emerge As Top ACC DB After Deciding To Stay In Blacksburg For 2020

Sean Labar

Virginia Tech Quarterback Hendon Hooker Receives 2020 Heisman Trophy Odds

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is on the board in Vegas, receiving longshot odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Michael McDaniel