Virginia Tech Football Adjusts 2026 Schedule, Makes Date Changes to Pair Of November Games

Virginia Tech football has schedule changes ahead of its 2026 slate.

The Hokies' matchup against SMU was previously scheduled for either Friday, Nov. 6, or Saturday, Nov. 7. The contest has now been set for Friday, Nov. 6. It will be the two teams' first meeting since the 1974 season.

Moreover, Virginia Tech's matchup against Miami has been moved to a day later. The Hokies will face the Hurricanes in their penultimate road contest of the season on Saturday, Nov. 21. The contest was previously set for Friday, Nov. 20 and was one of three potential Friday contests (depending on the SMU game being on Friday or Saturday) at the time.

Virginia Tech's last foray into Miami Gardens ended in controversial fashion. The Hokies, down 38-34, launched a potential Hail Mary that was initially ruled a complete pass before being overturned, resulting in a narrow four-point loss to the then-No. 7 Hurricanes. It served as one of five one-score losses for the Hokies, who finished 6-7 (4-4 ACC) that year and lost in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota.

With the updates to the SMU and Miami games, here's how the updated 2026 schedule looks:

Saturday, Sept. 5: vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.)

Saturday, Sept. 26: at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 10: at Cal (California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Georgia Tech (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 24: at Clemson (Memorial Stadium; Clemson, S.C.)

Friday, Nov. 6: at SMU (Gerald J. Ford Stadium; Dallas, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Stanford (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 21: at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Times for all 12 of Virginia Tech's regular-season contests are yet to be announced at the time of writing.

The Hokies' 2026 campaign will be their first under head coach James Franklin, who spent 12-plus years at Penn State. With the Nittany Lions, Franklin compiled a 104-45 winning record that featured six 10-win seasons. In the 2024 campaign, Penn State compiled a 13-3 record and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals before falling to Notre Dame 27-24.

Franklin was fired from his post as Penn State's head coach the following season after a 3-3 start. After being fired on Oct. 12, he officially signed to become Virginia Tech's head coach on Nov. 17.