Virginia Tech Football: Ranking Every Game On The Hokies Schedule From Easiest to Hardest (Part 2)
In part one, we examined numbers 12-7. These were all opponents the Hokies should handle with relative ease. As we move on to the final teams on this list, you will find there will be a lot less room for error in the latter stages of the Hokies' season.
No. 6 - Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets have experienced a steady rise since head coach and fan favorite Brent Key took the reigns during the 2022 season. Key has marked an 11-10 record during his time in the ATL, including shutting the Hokies out of a bowl game in Brent Pry's first season as head honcho two years ago, when both Brents were trying to find their footing with their respective programs.
The Hokies will be welcoming the Jackets on an emotionally fueled Homecoming day in late October, which will provide an added spurt of energy for the home Hokies.
No. 5 - Boston College
In case you missed it, Jeff Hafley, who had a largely successful rebuild effort with the Eagles, departed to Green Bay as the Packers defensive coordinator, and the Eagles took no step backward and instead added one of the best resumes in football, Bill O'Brien. O'Brien brings numerous coaching changes from head to toe, which will of course, take some adjusting to for his squad. However, O'Brien should be earmarked as a tough test for any squad, even if it takes place on a Thursday night game in Blacksburg.
No. 4 - Syracuse
Fran Brown is the latest coach to take on the Orange job. After a mildly successful eight-year stint under Dino Babers, Brown leads a new era with former Ohio State starter Kyle McCord now under center and five teammates on Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC squad. Brown hails from the University of Georgia, where he was defensive backs coach for the previous two seasons. It doesn't help that the Hokies have a putrid 2-8 record on the road against the Orange. So, in all essence of the word, the week before the Hokies take on Clemson, one of the most anticipated games in recent years, Syracuse may prove to be a trap game that halts Tech's momentum.
No. 3 - Duke
It's a new-look squad for the Blue Devils. Since the departure of Mike Elko to Texas A&M, Duke went after former Miami head coach and former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Diaz endured a tumultuous spell at Miami, ultimately notching a 21-15 record. Diaz brings 18 incoming transfers, including former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy, while also saying goodbye to 17 outgoing transfers. I don't necessarily believe Wallace Wade Stadium will be a fortress per se. However, I do hold reservations over Brent Pry's away game management as, thus far, the third-year coach holds a 3-9 away record.
No. 2 - Miami
The Hokies and Miami have a tough, drawn-out rivalry history that usually leaves the Ducks flexing their muscles as they lead the overall series 25-15. Including a most recent 38-26 takedown at Hard Rock in 2021. Virginia Tech always feels out of this game before it begins, and while the Mario Cristobal project has yet to takeoff for the Canes, even in their dark days, they usually find a way to scrape by the Hokies, taking eight of the previous 11 matchups, between the two either home or away,
No.1 - Clemson
It was apparent who would take the top spot, wasn't it? The Tigers and the Hokies have scarcely squared off since 2000, with the last being a 45-10 victory for the Tigers during the pandemic that left the Hokies licking their wounds. However, that Tech team was far different than what we saw on that erie Saturday night almost four years ago. This one has found confidence and trust in their process and will genuinely believe they can take down this squad of highly talented Tigers that just brought in the 15th-best recruiting class in the nation.