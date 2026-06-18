Virginia Tech Football Sets Game Themes, Effects for 2026 Schedule

Virginia Tech football has announced its game themes and effects for its 2026 home slate.

The Saturday, Sept. 5 season opener vs. VMI (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network) will be the Orange Effect game with a "Back in Blacksburg" theme, while Game 2 of the season — Old Dominion (Saturday, Sept. 12; noon ET, The CW) — will be the White Effect Game and the Salute to Service game.

Virginia Tech is on the road for the next two games, traveling to College Park, Md., to play the University of Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 19, then to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to play Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Virginia Tech's third home game of the season is against Pitt and is set for Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). The contest will be a Stripe Effect game with the two colors set to be maroon and orange. The theme is "Friday Night Lights Out in Lane and Hall of Fame".

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Oct. 17, Virginia Tech will hold its Homecoming game against Georgia Tech, with the game being a Maroon Effect contest. The Hokies' penultimate home contest, which is against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 14, does not have a color effect, though the theme is Ag Day/Veterans Day. The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash against Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 28, ends the regular season and will be the team's Senior Day. Like the Georgia Tech game, it will also be a Maroon Effect game.

Per the HokieSports Stats & Info database, Virginia Tech is 70-24 -4 in all-time Homecoming matchups, and it has won six of its last 10 matchups. Last year, the Hokies lost their homecoming game to Wake Forest, 30-23.

Tech is 9-3 in White Effect games and has won four of its last five such contests. The Hokies and Old Dominion faced off in 2017 in a White Effect game that Tech won 38-0. Tech's last White Effect game was against Wofford last year, a 38-6 victory for the Hokies. Virginia Tech is 8-2 in Military Appreciation games.

Virginia Tech is 12-9 in Maroon Effect games, and it has lost five of its last eight such games. Tech lost last year's Maroon game to Vanderbilt, 44-20.

The database lists one game for the Stripe Effect, though the previous three were titled "Hokie Effect". Virginia Tech lost all three contests titled under the former name: Notre Dame in 2018 (45-23), Notre Dame again in 2021 (32-29) and West Virginia in 2022 (33-10). In the 2024 Stripe Effect game, the Hokies lost to then-No. 19 Clemson, 24-14.

Last year, Virginia Tech's Senior Day was held against No. 14 Miami, a contest that the Hokies lost 34-17.