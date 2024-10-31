Virginia Tech Football: Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown Previews Matchup Against Virginia Tech
Fran Brown talked extensively about Virginia Tech ahead of the matchup between Syracuse and Virginia Tech, a game in which the winner will become bowl eligible.
”A good opportunity this week to go against Virginia Tech, who is doing a really good job,” he continued, “Got some real good players, Coach Pry has done a great job in his third season already at five games. I know first year he had like three wins, then he moved up to seven, and now he’s already at five. He’s doing an amazing job, he’s been a really good football coach for some years at Penn State as a [defensive] coordinator. Just different places he’s been throughout his career, he did a really good job there so just as a player and as a coach he’s a well respected guy throughout the country. He has a real good quarterback in [Kyron] Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten is doing an amazing job, one of the better backs in the conference. On defense, APR, how could you miss him, he’s possibly one of the bettter defensive ends in the country. They got that corner, [Mansoor] Delane, who does a really good job, and Woodson, who’s a nickel corner. They just do a really good job. Their other running back in my opinion, [Malachi] Thomas is really good. They’ve got a lot of players. Their recievers all compliment eachother, they do a real good job on the outside. #9 is huge, he can block, #83 does a good job, #12, the tight end does a real good job, they’ve just got a real good football team. I think their defense flies around and that’s who Coach Pry has been for a very long time.”
He went into detail during his press conference about Syracuse’s mentality heading into their homecoming game against Virginia Tech.
Last week, Kyle McCord had an eventful night at the helm of the offense, throwing five interceptions, but when asked about McCord and the game plan surrounding him against Virginia Tech, Coach Brown said, “We’re just going to play football, what can go wrong will go wrong.”
The Hokies’ game against Syracuse will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.