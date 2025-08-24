Virginia Tech Football: Three Underrated Players Heading Into the 2025 Season
The 2025 season is just a week away from kickoff for Virginia Tech.
Brent Pry has praised this squad higher than any year prior, saying this team is the closest it has ever gotten to what he envisions Hokies football to be. Plenty of players are hungry for a redemption tour after an inconsistent 2024 season. Kyron Drones is at 100% health and looks to replicate his 2023 form. Leaders on defense, like Caleb Woodson, are ready to control a pro-level system that Sam Seifkes will enforce.
The stars are well-known in Blacksburg, but depth is at the heart of this year's squad. Some players aren't being talked about the way they should be. There's a lot unknown about the 2025 Hokies, and these three players might take advantage of that.
Ben Bell - Defensive Linemana
Bell was brought in from Texas State this offseason. With names like Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles now in the NFL, there's a monumental amount of production left to be filled. Bell may be the Hokies' best bet of doing so.
2024 tanked Bell's stock in the trade market a bit. Appearing just four games due to injury, he finished the season with 13 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and 6 QB hurries. On paper, that doesn't jump out. Given the four-game sample size, however, he was on pace to dominate like he did in 2023. Bell put his name on the map with an All-Sun Belt Second Team season. He finished top 10 in the country in sacks with 10. Playing in every game with seven starts, Bell also registered 57 tackles (32 solo), 16.0 TFLs, and 6 quarterback hurries.
The former Bobcat undoubtedly has a knack for pressuring the passer. He fits in nicely with the Sacksburg culture. While he was just a three-star transfer, Bell has All-ACC potential written all over him now that he's fully healthy.
Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back
Hawkins has a similar backstory. He was a productive talent at a smaller school with an unfortunate 2024 season put behind him.
In 2023, he registered over 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage in all 13 games for Central Missouri. He fits the classic Hokie mold for running back: a bowling ball whose light on his feet with the potential to take over games entirely. He was the heart of the Mules' offense and stood out every snap he got.
With Braydon Bennett and Terion Stewart ahead of him, it's hard to see Hawkins becoming a workhorse in the backfield. That doesn't mean he can't stand out. He's a perfect pace-setter on third downs that can be a threat on the ground or through the air.
His build is Tuten-esque, but he doesn't possess quite the breakaway speed. He's got that same mentality, however. Whether he runs through you or by you, Hawkins is determined to grind out every yard he can when he gets the ball. That drive will earn him more touches in 2025 and could set him up for an even bigger 2026 season to follow.
Isaiah Brown-Murray - Cornerback
While it's not on purpose that these talents are all transfers, it's easy to go under fans' radar when you're a fresh face in town. With a secondary that is expected to involve different packages, it's anyone's guess who the alpha could be if there is one. Brown-Murray has been making rounds in camp and possesses the versatility that could make him a force to be reckoned with.
The East Carolina transfer stepped into a larger role last season when the Pirates lost star CB Shavon Revel. He logged a team-high 830 snaps, moving between the boundary and slot. He registered 41 tackles, an interception, seven breakups, and a 73.1 PFF grade. The former Pirate's expertise in the slot has made him a hardened defender in man coverage.
Don't let his shorter frame take away from his physicality. Brown-Murray is a grinder in coverage and fights hard to get his hand on the ball. Sometimes this can lead him to be a little aggressive with his hands, but he does a good job recovering without getting drawn into a penalty.
The nickel cornerback position is quickly becoming one of the most valued positions in football. Brown-Murray sees himself as an ideal fit in Seifkes's system. He's always been hungry for competition, and South Carolina may end up being the toughest they face all season.
"One thing, Virginia Tech [does], we're always where our feet are," Brown-Murray emphasized heading into their preparation for their first game. "We wasn't worried about South Carolina all fall camp, but now we're preparing for South Carolina, so that will be a great test for us."