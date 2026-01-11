Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From Louisiana Tech Transfer Wide Receiver Marlion Jackson

Virginia Tech has set out to add more experience to their receiving corps for next season and they have made two important additions today. After getting the commitment of Duke wide reciever Que'Sean Brown, James Franklin and the Hokies have added Louisiana Tech wide receiver Marlion Jackson.

Marlion Jackson Commits To Virginia Tech



The former Louisiana Tech receiver is VT's second WR commitment of the day.https://t.co/vDXafMxX3h pic.twitter.com/f6Wgotdc5F — Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) January 11, 2026

This past season for the Bulldogs, Jackson caught 20 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. He has been a steady presence in the Louisiana Tech offense over the past three seasons. In 2024, he caught 14 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown while in 2023 he caught 12 catches for 161 yards.

Per PFF, Jackson finished with a 56.8 overall grade in 420 snaps this past season while in 2024 he finished with a 62.1 overall grade in 215 snaps. His 2023 season resulted in a 66.4 overall grade in 156 snaps.

New WR additions

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This has been a productive day for Virginia Tech to add wide receivers.

Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense.

Virginia Tech has also landed a commitment from Penn State transfer Jeff Exinor Jr. Brown would be the second wide receiver to join the program from the transfer portal. Virginia Tech also got good news earlier this offseason when leading receiver Ayden Greene announced that he was going to be coming back for another season in Blacksburg.

It was expected that Virginia Tech would be active in the transfer portal under James Franklin and they have one of the top classes in the ACC.

Franklin coached 18 All-America selections, 32 national major award winners or finalists and 59 NFL Draft picks at Penn State. In his first 14 years as a head coach, Franklin mentored 116 players reaching the NFL ranks.

He reached 100 wins at Penn State in 2024, becoming one of seven active FBS head coaches with 100 or more wins at their current school (Kirk Ferentz, Iowa; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Kirby Smart, Georgia).

From 2016 to 2024, Penn State was one of four teams to rank in the top 12 of the CFP final rankings at least seven times, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

