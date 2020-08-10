AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech Football Players Voice Support of #WeWantToPlay Movement

Mike McDaniel

Well it's a little before 5:00 ET on Monday, August 10th, and there's still absolutely zero clarity around what's going to happen with the college football season.

First there were conference schedules released. Then there was a cancelation of football from the MAC conference for the fall season, followed by rumors swirling of Power Five conferences potentially following suit.

And now, amidst all of the rumors and uncertainty, there's a player-led movement.

#WeWantToPlay

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is one of the best players in the sport, has been a catalyst spearheading this movement to save the college football season from the perceived brink. He first brought the statement to social media late on Sunday night, and players from other conferences - united as one - followed his lead.

Due to laws and regulations, this can't be legally referred to as a players' union, but this may be the start of the closest thing we've seen to it in college athletics.

The players want a seat at the table, and they want the option put in their hands - to play, or not to play?

As I wrote this morning, this entire discussion to potentially cancel the season is an astonishing pivot by Power Five conference leaders, and a true case study of totally incompetent leadership.

If it's about player safety, why wasn't football canceled last month when COVID-19 outbreaks raged through Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona?

If it's about player safety, why were there schedule releases?

And if it was really about player safety, why the sudden pivot to cancel the season once the players wanted their voices to be heard?

This started out as something related to the COVID pandemic, and now it's turned into something much, much different.

It's political as it's ever been, and quite frankly, we're all worse off for it.

Virginia Tech's players want to play football this fall, and several have taken to social media to directly voice their support of Trevor Lawrence and their college football counterparts.

Junior wide receiver Tre Turner, who is one of Tech's unquestioned team leaders, was the first to tweet his support of the movement. 

Since then, several other players have followed suit, including running back Marco Lee, offensive lineman Austin Cannon, running back Khalil Herbert, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, defensive end Justus Reed, offensive lineman Jesse Hanson, and defensive ends Zion DeBose and Justin Beadles.

While these are the names who have openly voiced support thus far on social media, there will likely be more.

Who's to say what comes next in college football, but Monday is only the start of what should be a wild week across the sport. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power Five conference leaders answering to players proving to be a bridge too far for a successful fall season

After rumors swirled regarding Power Five leaders moving to cancel the college football season, the players united to try to save it. What's next?

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Report: Fall college football season could be canceled this week

As COVID-19 continues to backdrop the 2020 college football season, many are wondering whether it's worth it to have a season at all

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech makes top 6 for 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime

The Hokies are high on 4-star running back Audric Estime's list as he announces his Top 6 schools

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech remains engaged with 3-star Alabama RB Kenji Christian

Christian named the Hokies to his Top 7 last month, and Tech remains actively engaged in his recruitment

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech transfer running back Raheem Blackshear still awaiting word on waiver from NCAA

For the second fall camp in a row, the Hokies await word from the NCAA about a transfer addition to the roster

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge

The Hokies tabbed a late addition to its 2020 football roster with the addition of Villanova wide receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel

With the new football schedule released, what's reasonable to expect for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies?

The ACC released its updated college football schedule on Thursday. What is reasonable to expect for Virginia Tech?

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech ranked #24 in 2020 debut of the coaches poll

The Hokies are ranked #24 in the preseason coaches poll for the new year

Bryan Manning