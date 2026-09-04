Virginia Tech's Staff Predictions for Week 1 vs. VMI

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech opens its 2026 season against VMI tomorrow, officially ushering in the James Franklin era. With the season opener now under 48 hours away, here's the staff predictions for the Hokies' Week 1 clash with the Keydets:

Lucas Boyd: I expect Virginia Tech will hit the ground running in Game 1 of the Franklin era. VMI is coming off a 38-10 loss to Idaho State, in which they managed just 240 yards of total offense and didn’t reach the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. The Keydets also allowed 366 passing yards, which could signal a great first game for newly named starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. The Hokies should have no trouble building a comfortable early lead and cruising from there in front of a sold-out Lane Stadium.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 56, VMI 6

Jackson Caudell: Virginia Tech will play in close games this season that will hold a lot of interest, but this won't be one of them. The Hokies can name their number in this game and the James Franklin era will begin with a dominant win.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 59, VMI 0

James Duncan: Sixteen years coaching the option at Navy taught Ashley Ingram how to make a game small. That's the wrinkle in Saturday's 55.5-point spread. The Keydets will run it, chew clock and leave Virginia Tech with nine or 10 possessions. To me, none of that means the Keydets hang around. They lost 38-10 at Idaho State last Saturday and didn't score until the fourth quarter, long after it was over. Lane Stadium is sold out for VMI's first trip to Blacksburg since 1984. Ethan Grunkemeyer should have a an early exit and a solid night.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 44, VMI 3

Thomas Hughes: VMI mustered up only 11 passing yards across the entirety of its clash with Idaho State, and two of the three quarterbacks it utilized in the opener finished with net-negative passing yards. That's partially down to VMI throwing only nine passes, but the passes it threw were subpar. I think Leo Boehling could be one to watch after he totaled 537 rushing yards last season for the Keydets, but beyond his potential rushing prowess, but this realistically is a game that should be over by the end of the first quarter. How out of hand the score gets is a tough nut to crack, but I think Virginia Tech wins by 50-plus for the first time since 2017 against North Carolina. I had the Hokies winning 42-7 in my "Way-Too-Early" preview published before spring ball, but my tune has slightly changed — and I think Tech claims a pedestrian victory to open its tenure under Franklin.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 52, VMI 3

Kaden Reinhard: With Franklin at the helm for his first true game in maroon and orange, the Hokies should still attack VMI on both sides of the ball without many overlooks for the level of competition. I think a dominant first half for the first-stringers puts Tech up by three possessions at halftime with the second half allowing for some flexibility in who sees the field. It may be more likely that we see Grunkemeyer be one of the few offensive starters to remain in for a longer duration, just to get his comfortably in check in Blacksburg. I think the Hokies cross the 40-point mark in regulation for the first time since the Boston College matchup in 2024, (Tech did score 42 in the 2OT victory over Cal last year).

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 44, VMI 6